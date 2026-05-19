Blinkit’s viral ice-cream trend is making people and their kids scream at their phones: All about it

What started as a simple ice cream promotion has now turned into one of social media’s loudest and most chaotic trends.

Blinkit’s viral “Scream Challenge” is taking over Instagram reels and short-video platforms, with users screaming into their phones while ordering ice cream in an attempt to unlock discounts, boost scores or simply create viral content.

The challenge sounds ridiculous — which is exactly why the internet loves it.

Across social media, users are filming themselves shouting at maximum volume in bedrooms, balconies, office spaces, hostel rooms and even inside parked cars. Some are competing with friends, while others are turning the trend into dramatic skits, parody videos and meme content.

And now, many parents have added another layer to the chaos: getting their children involved to scream on their behalf.

Kids Become The Unexpected ‘Champions’ Of The Trend As the challenge exploded online, several users began posting videos of children screaming into phones while adults laughed and recorded the reactions.

Many social media users joked that kids have become the “ultimate cheat code” for the challenge because adults simply cannot compete with their volume levels.

“Kids were made for this challenge,” one user commented on a viral reel.

Another wrote, “Indian parents really said teamwork makes the dream work.”

A third joked, “Neighbours must think something terrible is happening but it’s just people trying to get cheaper ice cream.”

Some videos show entire families participating together, with children enthusiastically yelling while parents cheer them on in the background.

The clips have quickly become some of the most shared content linked to the trend.

Instagram Flooded With Scream Reels The campaign has rapidly transformed into a full-fledged social media phenomenon.

Instagram feeds are now packed with creators trying louder screams, exaggerated reactions and increasingly dramatic edits. Some users pretend to “warm up” before screaming, while others use fake commentary or cinematic effects to make the challenge look more intense than it actually is.

Several influencers and meme pages have also jumped onto the trend, helping push it further into mainstream internet culture.

Many users described it as one of Blinkit’s “wildest” marketing campaigns so far.

“This is the most Gen Z thing I’ve seen all week,” one social media user wrote.

Another wrote, "Crazy."

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Users Share ‘Hacks’ To Get Better Scores As more people joined the challenge, users also began experimenting with ways to improve their scream scores or maximise discounts.

Some participants claimed that keeping phones near speakers or using loud sound effects from another device helped increase scores. Others suggested updating the Blinkit app after several users initially reported that they could not access the feature.

The challenge has now gone beyond a simple in-app activity and evolved into entertainment-first content designed for sharing online.

Why The Campaign Is Going Viral The campaign’s popularity appears to be driven by the internet’s obsession with low-effort, high-entertainment trends.

Rather than simply advertising discounts, Blinkit turned the process of ordering ice cream into a participatory online activity. Every scream becomes content, every reaction becomes a meme and every failed attempt becomes another shareable moment.

The trend also fits perfectly into short-form video culture, where chaotic humour, exaggerated reactions and relatable absurdity often perform best.

By combining food delivery with internet-style participation, Blinkit has managed to turn an everyday ice cream order into a viral social media event.