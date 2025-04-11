‘He can beat me when…’: Blogger shares millionaire husband’s ‘strict relationship rules’

A woman, Fauziya Suleiman Sani, known as Fauzeey on Instagram, has sparked outrage and debate after sharing a satricial video detailing the strict rules she "follows" as the wife of a wealthy man. With over 105K followers, Fauzeey describes herself as a psychotherapist and author, but it's her marriage “guidelines” that have set social media ablaze.

In the now-viral video, Fauzeey claims her husband imposes certain conditions on their relationship, including physical discipline: "He can beat me when I'm disobedient, but not with his hand—only a cane, because he loves me so much." She also states she must always wear gold in public and cannot leave the house without her husband's permission.

Perhaps the most controversial of all, she revealed that if she fails to give birth to a son, her husband will marry three more women. Additionally, she is required to wear oversized clothing to conceal her figure from other men. Meanwhile, her husband is allowed to have female friends, but she is forbidden from having male friends because she is "younger."

Here's the viral video:

While some commenters argue that her lifestyle is a personal choice, others have condemned the apparent reinforcement of gender inequality and control. The video has since gone viral, with many debating whether love should come with such rigid—and some say oppressive—rules.

How did social media react? “No money can buy happiness. But it’s better to be happy and with money, than without I guess,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “Seems like he can't buy a smile on your face.”

A third user expressed, “We know, your Husband is controlling, doesn't trust you and doesn't want you to live a fulfilling life.”