Blood Moon 2025: How long will Lunar Eclipse last in India? Precautions, timings, other details

Blood Moon 2025: Skygazers are in for a rare spectacle today, as a total lunar eclipse, also known as the “blood moon” or Chandra Grahan will light up the night skies.

The Lunar Eclipse will last for 48 minutes, according to the Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, reported ANI.

Sunday's blood moon is the second Lunar Eclipse of 2025. The first one took place in March this year.

Lunar Eclipse 2025 timings In Delhi, the initial phase of the lunar eclipse will begin at 8:58pm.

The partial eclipse will begin around 9:57pm.

After that, the lunar eclipse will peak at around 11:48pm with the whole process lasting over 48 minutes, Gupta told ANI. What precautions to take during lunar eclipse During lunar eclipse, priests often advise people not to eat or cook food.

It is advised to not touch idols or sacred objects during the eclipse.

Refrain from touching the Tulsi plant or visiting temples.

Stay out of temples during the eclipse. What does a Blood Moon look like? During this celestial event, Earth's shadow falls on the lunar surface, which results in reducing its brightness and often giving it a reddish tint, popularly referred to as the 'Blood Moon.'

Unlike solar eclipses, it poses no risk to your vision, so there's no need for special glasses, filters, or other protective gear.

Where to watch the Chandra Grahan in India? North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow

West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune

South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi

East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati

Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur