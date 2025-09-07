Blood Moon 2025: How long will Lunar Eclipse last in India? Precautions, timings, other details

Blood Moon 2025: Skygazers are in for a rare spectacle today, as a total lunar eclipse, also known as the “blood moon” or Chandra Grahan will light up the night skies.
The Lunar Eclipse will last for 48 minutes, according to the Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, reported ANI.
Sunday's blood moon is the second Lunar Eclipse of 2025. The first one took place in March this year.
During this celestial event, Earth's shadow falls on the lunar surface, which results in reducing its brightness and often giving it a reddish tint, popularly referred to as the 'Blood Moon.'
Unlike solar eclipses, it poses no risk to your vision, so there's no need for special glasses, filters, or other protective gear.
North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow
West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune
South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi
East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati
Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur
People in North and South America will miss out on the Blood Moon this time. According to USA Today, for those in the US, the next chance to see a total lunar eclipse will be on 3 March 2026.