Blood moon total lunar eclipse: The total lunar eclipse or blood moon (i.e. red moon) phenomenon will be visible in the western hemisphere including the United States, Europe and Africa on March 14, according to data on the NASA website.

We share the date, ideal time, visibility details in India on Holi 2025 and in the US and more.

Also Read | India may reconsider e-commerce regulations in a post Trump world

Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse: Date, Time and Duration The total lunar eclipse is likely to last for 1.05 hours, with the umbral eclipse likely to be visible for up to 3.38 hours on March 14, 2025, according to data from NASA. The eclipse will be visible from late hours of March 13 to the early morning hours on March 14, 2025 (IST). For local US watchers, the eclipse will begin at around 11:57 pm EDT on March 13, NASA showed.

As per a Hindustan Times report, around 39 per cent of the world's population, including residents in all 51 US states, will be able to see at least the penumbral eclipse — which will last at least 6 hours (as per NASA data). The report added that 10.5 per cent of the world population (863 million people) will be able to see the entire total lunar eclipse event on March 14.

Also Read | NASA chief scientist Katherine Calvin among 23 people laid off on Trump’s orders

Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse: Where can you watch? Can you see it in India for Holi 2025? It will be visible across the Americas (North and South), the Pacific (eastern Australia and Pacific islands), western Europe, western Africa.

In terms of visibility, check with your local weather stations for the clear skies or chance of clouds, rains and other barriers.

Notably, for astral watchers in India hoping to celebrate Holi 2025 with a glimpse of the red coloured moon, you will not be able to see this eclipse in the country. In fact, this will not be visible in continental Asia, including India, eastern Europe and eastern Africa.

What is the total lunar eclipse? Why is it called Blood Moon? What is the significance? A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that filters out all but the red and orange wavelengths of light. This creates the striking Blood Moon effect, a phenomenon often associated with myths and folklore across different cultures.