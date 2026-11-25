Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district has launched an unusual public health initiative, deploying doctors and medical workers outside liquor shops to conduct health screenings of people arriving to purchase alcohol, The Indian Express reported.

The campaign, jointly conducted by the health department, excise department and police, aims to identify potential health risks among regular alcohol consumers and encourage them to reduce their drinking.

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Under the initiative, medical teams have been visiting different tehsils, setting up screening stations outside liquor outlets. Health workers interact with customers to understand their drinking habits and collect information about their medical history.

Doctors conduct basic health examinations, while blood samples are collected from some individuals to assess their health conditions.

Videos showing doctors equipped with stethoscopes and medical screening equipment stationed outside liquor shops have attracted attention on social media. While some users have welcomed the initiative as a way to reach people who might otherwise avoid medical check-ups, others have questioned whether customers visiting liquor outlets would be receptive to health advice in such settings.

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Why has Madhya Pradesh launched health checks outside liquor shops? The campaign comes amid concerns over alcohol-related deaths in Sagar district, The Indian Express further reported.

In September, a suspected spurious-liquor tragedy in the district claimed more than 20 lives, prompting scrutiny of illegal liquor sales and enforcement measures.

Post-mortem reports in the Banda cases reportedly indicated that some of the deceased had pre-existing health conditions.

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Following these findings, the administration decided to focus on the health risks faced by people who consume alcohol regularly.

What medical advice are doctors giving to liquor consumers? Apart from conducting health examinations, medical teams are educating people about the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption.

Officials are providing medicines and multivitamins wherever required and counselling individuals on ways to reduce their alcohol intake.

They are also advising people against drinking on an empty stomach and consuming alcohol from bottles that have already been opened.

The teams are further urging customers to purchase alcohol only from licensed government outlets to avoid risks associated with unauthorised liquor.

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How many people have undergone medical screening in Sagar? On Monday, the joint team conducted health check-ups of 97 individuals across Sagar city, Deori, Rahli, Bina and Khurai.

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The individuals were also provided medical counselling and advice, an official said.

The initiative is part of the district administration's efforts to combine health awareness with efforts to address risks associated with alcohol consumption.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.