'Bloody fool, gawar': UP principal furiously confronts parents for not buying notebook from school

A heated confrontation between a school principal and a parent in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi has gone viral, raising concerns about private schools allegedly forcing parents to buy specific notebooks and study materials.

The incident is said to have taken place on April 24 allegedly at Sunbeam School. A video shows principal Mamta Mishra angrily confronting a parent, Neelam Verma, and shouting at her in front of others. The clip, first shared in a school WhatsApp group, quickly spread on social media and drew strong reactions.

What led to the confrontation? According to Verma, the issue began when she went to collect her UKG daughter, Alisha. She said she had already bought the required course material, but the school later insisted she purchase four extra notebooks costing about ₹1,200 from them. When her daughter started coming home without homework due to not having these notebooks, Verma approached the principal and asked for more time.

“I requested her to give me 15 days’ time, but she refused to listen,” Verma said. She also alleged that the principal used abusive language, calling her “illiterate” and “uncultured,” and threatened to remove her child’s name from the school. Verma has filed a complaint with the District Magistrate through the IGRS portal.

Principal issues clarification However, Mishra has denied these claims. In a video posted on Facebook, she said the parent had been pressuring her to reduce school fees. She explained that the incident took place during a vaccination drive and that she had asked the parent to discuss the matter later.

“Yes, my language may have been harsh, but no one knows what happened before that,” she said, adding that the monthly fee for primary classes is ₹1,300 and questioning whether this was unreasonable.

The incident has angered many parents in the area, with several raising concerns about schools forcing families to buy expensive books and supplies.

According to a report by India Today, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Dr Ajit Singh confirmed that a preliminary enquiry has been ordered. A three-member team will investigate, and further action will depend on whether any rules or the Right to Education Act have been violated.

For now, the viral video has not only put one school under scrutiny but has also revived a wider debate about transparency and accountability in private education.