Watch: BMW, Mercedes cars worth crores ‘stranded and gone’ in Gurugram’s muddy flood water; owner says ‘Feel so broken’

Delhi rains: A Gurgaon resident reported that his luxury cars sustained damage following recent heavy rainfall in the national city.

The social media user Gajodhar Singh posted a video showing his BMW M340i partially submerged in muddy flood water from the previous day. The luxury car is valued at a whopping ₹83 lakh.

In a social media post on Instagram, the user voiced his distress and dismay over the city's infrastructure and called on Gurugram authorities to address the abysmal condition of the roads. The post states, “I pay my taxes, I pay bills all to wake up one day to see my house, my BMW, Mercedes, i20 stranded and gone.”

He added, “No authorities or officials have shown up to fix the situation yet,” and expressed that he felt “broken” by the turn of events and the disaster it wreaked on his beloved automobile. He further alleged that “no crane would show up to even enter this deep water” after he failed to seek help.

Pointing to his helpless situation in this case, he urged other users “to tag @dc.gurugram @nayabsainiofficial to fix this disaster from cashing any more harm to the people around.”

The video footage shows inundated house in Gurgaon’s posh Sector 57. The disaster of deluge was not limited to his cars but it wreaked havoc on other cars as well parked in the surrounding area.

The subtitle of the video states, “This ain't Mumbai or Bangalore, welcome to the metro city of India, Gurugram/Gurgaon,” He attempted to bring up this issue to the notice of local authorities and demanded a resolution to his plight.

Netizens were strong to react to this video as one user stated, “Imagine seeing your car like this after paying half of its value in taxes to the government?” Another user remarked, “Such a shame. And the government wants people to happily pay heavy taxes just to get flooded. Absolute joke."

Also Read | Delhi to receive spell of rain for next two hours in THESE places; check details

A third user commented, “This ain't about where you live, it's across India. They're good at chasing votes and collecting taxes, but when it comes to actually doing their job, they're MIA. That’s how governance is in India.” A fourth user stated, “Bro bought BMW and merc but forgot to buy a boat. A fifth user wrote, “This happens when jungles are made into urban sectors.”