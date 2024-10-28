BMW, trucks ‘fly’ on Gurugram road after hitting unmarked speed breaker, netizens say ‘looks like racing car stunts’

  • With the video garnering people's attention, netizens quickly identified the area which is said to be Centrum Plaza, opposite the HR26 Dhaba.

Livemint
Updated28 Oct 2024, 11:03 PM IST
A flying BMW car on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road.
A flying BMW car on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road. (X/@BunnyPunia)

Indian roads have improved over the past few decades after the rapid development of highways and flyovers and their widening. As they have eased commuters' commutes with fewer traffic snarls, they have also created an opportunity for rash drivers to drive at a high speed.

In a recent case, a video popped up on social media where several vehicles 'flying' over an unmarked speed breaker on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road.

According to the video, uploaded on X, a speeding BMW car hits the speed breaker and jumps three feet above the ground. The luxury car lands at a high speed away from the speed breaker.

Following this, two trucks bounced over an unmarked speed bump and appeared like they were flying.

Sharing the video, an X user, Bunny Punia wrote, “Ouch! This seems to have happened on a newly made unmarked speed breaker on golf course road in Gurugram! Got it in one of my groups. Damn! Can anyone from Gurgaon confirm this?”

Here's the video:

People have also commented on the video.

Here are a few reactions:

One user said, "It looks like racing car stunts from movies or video game.”

Another wrote, “CAR AND TRUCK SEEMS TO BE OVER SPEEDING, GET IT CHECKED THAT TOO.”

Another user said, “The way the golf course road is made serves a purpose, there should not be any speed breakers on it. This is insane.”

On netizen said, “Whatever is the place, all speed tables/breakers should be painted with bright white reflective paint and cat eyes should be placed around.”

A fifth commented, “There was a study that showed people got spine issues due to these speed breakers, but we continue with the unscientific approach!”

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:03 PM IST
