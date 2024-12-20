The most fierce wild animals are known for their strength, agility, sharp claws, lightning-fast reflexes, and fearlessness. Challenging these predators requires courage and strength. However, a bodybuilder recently did this with a young lioness in a tug-of-war match.

Considering the power and ferocity of the young lioness, the tug-of-war is not one would choose. But the bodybuilder didn't hide behind or hesitate. The video of the same has gone viral on social media where a 50-second clip made the internet go berserk.

In the video, the bodybuilder pulls a rope through a partition while the young lioness does the same with her mouth. Despite the bodybuilder's full strength, the lioness makes the man sweat for his life.

As the man continues to not give up and pull to win, the lion pulls hard to drag the man on his feet multiple times. As the war continues between the two, the man can be seen grunting, and then the lion tries hard to pull her opponent closer to the partition.

The video also shows that the war was witnessed by several people present at the scene and cheering for the lioness.

The video ends with a scene showing the man taking a deep breath while the lioness sits in the mud and tightly grips the rope with its teeth.

The video has gone viral and the internet users seem amused. It has garnered over 11 million views. netizens started pouring their comments.

Here are a few reactions: One wrote, “Well I don't doubt that the cat is stronger than he is but that cat is definitely outsmarting him as soon as it went around the corner that's just called physics.”

A second user wrote, "A lion, mighty among beasts, who retreats before nothing, who does not turn back before any, and who does not spare in the day of battle." - Proverbs 30:29-31."

“A female lion weighs between 270-400 lbs. So even without her pulling against or setting her paws it would be very difficult to pull her,” wrote the third user.