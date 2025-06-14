Boeing faces renewed scrutiny after Ahmedabad crash as past documentaries highlight history of fatal failures

The recent plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of over 200 people. The Air India Boeing flight, which was headed to London, went down just minutes after take-off. While investigations are still underway, the cause of the crash remains unknown.

This isn’t the first time a Boeing aircraft has been involved in such a mysterious and tragic incident. Once regarded as a leader in aviation, Boeing’s reputation has taken a serious hit in recent years, with several high-profile crashes raising concerns about safety and accountability.

Though the details of the Ahmedabad crash are still unclear, the tragedy brings back memories of previous incidents where Boeing jets were at the centre of controversy.

Take a look at the documentaries made related to fatal Boeing crashes.

1. Downfall: The Case Against Boeing Netflix, 2022 Directed by Rory Kennedy, 'Downfall' is a powerful and unsettling documentary that examines the fatal crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which together claimed the lives of 346 people.

The film delves deep into how Boeing, once considered a gold standard in aviation safety, prioritised profit over passenger safety. Through expert interviews, whistleblower testimonies, and harrowing footage, the documentary paints a grim picture of corporate greed, regulatory failure, and the tragic consequences of flawed aircraft design—specifically, the MCAS software that played a key role in both crashes.

2. Flight/Risk - Amazon Prime Video, 2022 'Flight/Risk', directed by Karim Amer and Omar Mullick, offers a deeply human perspective on the Boeing crisis. It follows the emotional journeys of families who lost loved ones, as well as whistleblowers and investigative journalists seeking accountability.

The film stands out for its intimate access and raw emotion, capturing not only the technical failings of Boeing but also the pain, anger, and determination of those left behind. It is a compelling portrait of justice-seeking in the face of a powerful corporation, and highlights the global implications of aviation oversight.

3. Boeing’s Fatal Flaw – Frontline (PBS), 2021 Produced by Frontline in partnership with The New York Times, this investigative documentary takes a more journalistic approach, unpacking how and why the 737 MAX was rushed to market. It scrutinises the relationship between Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and exposes how internal pressures to compete with Airbus led to dangerous design shortcuts.

The documentary includes interviews with engineers, aviation experts, and former Boeing employees, offering a thorough look at the systemic issues behind the tragedies.

4. The Trouble with Boeing - Panorama (BBC), 2019 Broadcast on BBC’s Panorama, this British investigation aired shortly after the Ethiopian Airlines crash, raising early alarms about Boeing’s internal practices. The documentary sheds light on the commercial and regulatory decisions that allowed the 737 MAX to be certified and sold, despite serious concerns.

It includes interviews with aviation analysts and uses internal Boeing documents to support its claims. ‘The Trouble with Boeing’ helped bring the story into public discourse in the UK, and contributed to growing scrutiny of the aviation industry as a whole.

