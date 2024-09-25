Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor buys EV scooter: Netizens say it’s ‘good choice’ for him; here’s why

Arjun Kapoor has bought a BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter for 1,09,999. Videos reveal him celebrating with paparazzi, and while netizens supported his choice, some suspected it was a marketing ploy.

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor poses with his EV Bike BGauss RUV 350, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_25_2024_000109B)
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor poses with his EV Bike BGauss RUV 350, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_25_2024_000109B)(PTI)

Ditching sports bike, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday bought a new electric scooter, BGauss RUV 350 for himself. According to media report, the EV scooter costed him 1,09,999.

In videos of the actor receiving his EV scooter at his Mumbai home, a group of paparazzi can be heard cheering on the Singham Again actor. Arjun also shared sweets with the cameramen.

While distributing the sweets, Arjun joked that the reason he bought the bike was to avoid the paparazzi swiftly. On request, the actor rode his new scooty, and showed off his riding skills.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh blessed with baby girl

As the video was Arjun and his new EV scooter went viral, netizens started pouring in comments and said that it was a “good choice” for him.

Here's why:

According to social media users, the way Arjun's career is progressing, the EV is a good choice for him.

“Jis hisab se iska career jaa raha this is one of the good choice he has made,” a user said.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor lends support to Delhi boy selling rolls in viral video

While another noted that Arjun has always had a different preference. “Iski choice hamesha alag hi hoti he.”

“Usko scooty hi suit krta hai,” said another user claiming that only scooty suits Arjun, without specifying the reason.

However, some netizens claimed that the video is just a “marketing stunt”.

“Ad kar raha hai. Iske bhi paise mile honge (He is doing an ad. He has received for this),” said a user.

Also Read | TIME100 Most Influential People in AI 2024 List includes Pichai, Anil Kapoor

Know more about BGauss RUV 350

The BGauss RUV 350 is a compact electric scooter designed for urban commuting. It boasts a lightweight frame and a powerful 3 kW motor that comes with a range of 90 km, and a top speed that goes up till 75 kmph.

The scooter features a lithium-ion battery that provides a range of up to 100 km on a single charge. It has a charging time of 5.15 hrs.

Additional features include a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting for improved visibility, regenerative braking, and a spacious storage compartment.

It comes packed with smart connectivity options, enabling riders to track ride data and battery status.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBollywood actor Arjun Kapoor buys EV scooter: Netizens say it’s ‘good choice’ for him; here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    161.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    1.05 (0.65%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,778.85
    03:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    10.4 (0.59%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.75
    03:52 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    6.45 (5.07%)

    Vedanta

    479.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.35 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services

    2,885.00
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    157.2 (5.76%)

    HEG

    2,433.55
    03:49 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    123.8 (5.36%)

    Tata Communications

    2,128.25
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    104.9 (5.18%)

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    574.70
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    28.1 (5.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.