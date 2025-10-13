Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, his father purchase luxury apartment worth ₹11.35 crore in Mumbai's Lower Parel

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his father, playback singer Nitin Mukeshchand Mathur, have bought an apartment in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai for ₹11.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration.

Advertisement

The transaction was registered in July 2025. The apartment, with a total area of 2,044 square feet, is situated on the 31st floor of a building named World One, developed by Lodha Developers.

The apartment was bought along with two car parking spaces. A stamp duty of ₹68.10 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 has been levied.

Neil Nitin Mukesh buys property in Mumbai

Advertisement

Lower Parel is a prime residential and commercial hub in Mumbai, offering luxurious living options with strong links to major business centres like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point. According to Square Yards’ analysis of IGR property registration records, celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and writer Amish Tripathi, along with sports figure Zaheer Khan, have invested in properties in the area.

Also Read | Neil Nitin Mukesh opens up about detention at New York airport

Nitin Mukesh is a popular Indian playback singer renowned for his voice and memorable songs in Bollywood films, including Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Karz. His son Nitin is a Bollywood actor who recently appeared in the TV series Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate and the movie Ek Chatur Naar.

NSE MD Ashishkumar Chauhan bought apartment in Worli Recently, National Stock Exchange (NSE) Managing Director and CEO, Ashishkumar Manilal Chauhan, purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Worli area for nearly ₹10 crore.

Advertisement

Chauhan purchased a 1,900 sq ft unit on the 11th floor of the World Towers complex on Senapati Bapat Marg, Upper Worli, part of the Lodha World Towers development, Hindustan Times reported.

The property includes three parking spaces and has a registered value of ₹9.93 crore.