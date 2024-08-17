‘When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep’: Shah Rukh Khan says he ’sleeps at five in the morning, wake up at...’

Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan in a recent interview gave some insights about his daily routine. In an interview with The Guardian, King Khan told Peter Bradshaw that he sleeps at five in the morning and eats only one meal in a day and spends only half an hour in the gym.

The actor told The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw, “I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I’m shooting. But then I will come home at 2am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep.”

During the interview, also spoke about his love for action film and said that in "Jawan," he embraced the role of an action hero. “When I came into the industry I was an athlete. My life’s dream was to have a six-pack, wear a white vest, have a lady with my arm around her, blood on my face and a gun in my hand. My dream was to enter a room, someone says: ‘Who are you?’ and I shoot them," as quoted by The Guardian.

During the interview, he shared that at 55, he took a break from work and then during the pandemic, he focused on working out and building a good body. He then said, “After four years, people started missing me because before that I was too much in everybody’s face.” For a moment, he is thoughtful. “People said: ‘Will you do a film?’ I said: ‘Only if it’s an action film!’

The actor returned to the big screen after a five-year hiatus with three back-to-back releases "Pathaan", "Jawan", and "Dunki" last year.

