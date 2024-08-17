‘When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep’: Shah Rukh Khan says he ’sleeps at five in the morning, wake up at...’

  • Shah Rukh Khan revealed in an interview that he sleeps at 5 in the morning and wakes up around 9 or 10 am if he is shooting.

Livemint
Updated17 Aug 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan poses on the red car during the 77th Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland
Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan poses on the red car during the 77th Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland

Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan in a recent interview gave some insights about his daily routine. In an interview with The Guardian, King Khan told Peter Bradshaw that he sleeps at five in the morning and eats only one meal in a day and spends only half an hour in the gym. 

Also Read | ’Look me up’: SRK says to those who don’t know him; Google India responds

The actor told The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw, “I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I’m shooting. But then I will come home at 2am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep.”

Also Read | Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan ‘pushes’ old man at Locarno Film Festival | Watch

During the interview, also spoke about his love for action film and said that in "Jawan," he embraced the role of an action hero. “When I came into the industry I was an athlete. My life’s dream was to have a six-pack, wear a white vest, have a lady with my arm around her, blood on my face and a gun in my hand. My dream was to enter a room, someone says: ‘Who are you?’ and I shoot them," as quoted by The Guardian.

During the interview, he shared that at 55, he took a break from work and then during the pandemic, he focused on working out and building a good body. He then said, “After four years, people started missing me because before that I was too much in everybody’s face.” For a moment, he is thoughtful. “People said: ‘Will you do a film?’ I said: ‘Only if it’s an action film!’

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan acquires two floors in Delhi building for ₹37 crore

The actor returned to the big screen after a five-year hiatus with three back-to-back releases "Pathaan", "Jawan", and "Dunki" last year.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Ness Wadia enter into heated debate over IPL mega auction

The superstar recently became the first Indian film personality to receive the Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. The Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism is a tribute to the people whose artistic contributions have redefined cinema and the collective imagination. This award was earlier given to Italian filmmaker Francesco Rosi, American singer-actor Harry Belafonte, and Malaysian director Tsai Ming-Liang.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 11:44 AM IST
HomeNewsTrends‘When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep’: Shah Rukh Khan says he ’sleeps at five in the morning, wake up at...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue