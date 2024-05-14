Bollywood actor to play ‘strong’ character in Dune prequel series 'Dune: Prophecy'; check who
Bollywood actor is set to join the cast of 'Dune: Prophecy' as Sister Francesca, a strong and alluring character.
Bollywood actor Tabu has joined the cast of "Dune: Prophecy", a prequel series to director Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film franchise. According to the report in Variety, the actor will play the role of Sister Francesca. The role is described as a "strong, intelligent, and alluring" character, the report stated.