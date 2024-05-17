Malaika Arora rents Mumbai apartment for ₹1.5 lakh per month: Report

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has rented out her Mumbai apartment in Bandra West to costume designer Kashish Hans for a monthly rent of ₹1.57 lakh for three years, reported Hindustan Times, referring to documents by Zapkey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, the apartment is in Pali Hill, Bandra West. As per the agreement, the apartment rent will increase 5% yearly. The monthly breakdown of the paid amount shows that the tenant must pay ₹1.5 lakh monthly in the first year, ₹1.57 lakh monthly in the second year, and ₹1.65 lakh monthly in the third year.

Based on the rent document, dated April 29, 2024, it was found that tenant Kashish Hans will be paying ₹1.65 lakh by the third year of stay at the house. The house was taken on rent after paying a security deposit of ₹4.5 lakh, reported HT, citing the document.

The actress has yet to confirm the development officially. Earlier, Malaika Arora had rented her Bandra house for ₹1.2 lakh. Jeffrey Goldenberg, who owns The Jeff Goldenberg Studio, purchased the house on rent.

In 2022, Malaika Arora's boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, sold an apartment in 81 Aureate building in Bandra West for ₹16 crore. Arora is also known to own a flat in Aureate building. The actress also faced a dispute with the builder regarding possession of the property. According to a previous HT report, the actress had moved to the real estate regulator MahaRERA against the developer for failing to provide timely possession. However, the dispute was settled amicably in 2021.

