Bollywood buzzes with excitement after Women in Blue dazzle fans with historic World Cup win against South Africa

Bollywood started buzzing with excitement as superstars celebrated the grit and heroism of Wmoen in Blue after historic first ICC World Cup win. Shafali Verma anchored team India's triumph against South Africa and took home Player of the Match title for her prowess. With all-round performance, the 21-year-old knocked 87 off 78 balls and secured 2 wickets in 7 overs.

Another star of the night, Deepti Sharma displayed fine skills and made the final finish to India's victory with her 5-wicket haul in the decisive match. Let's have a look at Bollywood's reaction to the win.

Celebrity reactions on World Cup win Abhishek Bachchan lauded the champions and stated, “COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! World champions. Well done ladies.”

Ajay Devgn also joined in the celebration and wrote on X, "A night we'll never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!"

Riteish Deshmukh posted a video clip of moments from the historic win and shared heartfelt note that said, “हमारी चोरियाँ, छोरों से क़ौम है क्या ? History bows. Daughters rise. This is India’s pride, forever. This moment will be engraved in our country’s consciousness forever. This will inspire generations of young women to play for India !! Great victory by Team India ….@ImHarmanpreet you have lead this team for our first World Cup win!!! Congratulations and a big thank you.. @TheShafaliVerma you were just incredible today.”

Celebrating Team India's win, Legendary actor Anil Kapoor said, “From dream to dominance, our women just owned the world! 🔥 What a statement, what a legacy in the making!”

Mollywood actor Mammootty also celebrated India's triumph. He lauded Indian team's heroism and stated, “Congratulations to our incredible Women's #TeamIndia! You've made history and filled an entire nation with pride. This triumph is more than a win, it's a story of spirit, resilience, and belief. Proud of you, Champions.”

Director and producer and veteran actor Anupam Kher in Hindi stated, "जीत…..जीत…. जीत… भारत की जीत!! भारत माता की जय! वंदे मातरम्! (jiit.....jiit.... jiit... bhaart kii jiit!! bhaart maataa kii jaye! Vande Matram!"

Even lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar joined the chorus as congratulated the world champions. He wrote, “Congratulations and thank you our cricket team. Girls you have made all of us proud beyond words.”