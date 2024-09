Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh blessed with baby girl; netizens say, ‘Welcome little princess’

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh welcomed baby girl on Sunday, September 8. Netizens are abuzz with congratulatory messages for the couple. ‘Welcome little princess,' said a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

