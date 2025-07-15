Bollywood dietitian slams government order targeting Indian fast food: ‘Samosa and jalebi ne aap ka kya bigada hai?’

The Union Health Ministry has asked all departments to put up boards showing the sugar and oil content in popular snacks like samosa, burger, pizza, gulab jamun and soft drinks.

The ministry also wants health messages printed on official items like letterheads and notepads. The aim is to spread daily awareness about healthy living and fighting obesity and related diseases.

Meanwhile, star dietitian Rujuta Diwekar has criticised the government instruction. Diwekar’s Bollywood clients include Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. She also serves celebrities from other fields, such as Gautam Gambhir, Anil Ambani and OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

“Tobacco is an independent risk factor. It harms irrespective of environment & lifestyle. There is ample proof of that. Samosa and jalebi ne aap ka kya bigada hai (What harm have samosa and jalebi ever done to you)?” asked the health influencer, who has 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

“If we are serious about health warnings - colas, chips, cookies etc, must get them first. Regulate & tax Big food,” she wrote.

“Ultra processed foods products are the real problem. And there is ample proof of that too” Diweker added in the caption.

Rujuta Diwekar often debunks diet myths on social media. In one of her Instagram Reels, she asked people to eat pakoda in the monsoon.

Many social media users agreed with the dietitian.

One of them wrote, “Thank you ma’am for putting it into right words… hum tho khayenge samosa and jalebi... but hum definitely nahi khayenge pizza.. burgers.. Colas.”

“Seriously! We do not cut down on biscuits and bread ever! but samosas are the first to go,” wrote another.

“I was waiting for your comment on this. I am from Indore, Samosa Jalebi Is our staple food,” came from one user.

“It is raining.. going to make chai and pyaz pakora guilt free,” commented one user.

Colas vs Samosa and Jelebi According to WebMD, drinking colas regularly can harm your health in many ways. The high sugar, especially fructose, may cause weight gain and belly fat. It can increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Colas don’t make you feel full, leading to overeating. They may also cause sugar addiction, tooth decay and gout. They even raise the chances of dementia in the long run.