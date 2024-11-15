Karan Johar wowed attendees at a Mumbai event with his extravagant fashion, donning a striking ivory suit and unique accessories, including a Schiaparelli Telephone Dial brooch and a melting Birkin bag art piece, solidifying his status as both a filmmaker and fashion icon.

Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar once again turned heads with his unique and extravagant fashion at a recent event in Mumbai. Known for his daring style, Karan sported a striking ivory suit by designer Kanika Goyal, which he paired with some eye-catching accessories, showcasing his love for luxury and creativity.

Karan’s outfit featured a standout piece: the Schiaparelli Telephone Dial brooch. Elsa Schiaparelli’s historic collaboration inspires this hammered gold and enamel brooch with Salvador Dalí.

The accessory is priced at $2,941, or nearly ₹2.5 lakh, on Schiaparelli's official website.

Adding to his bold look, Karan swapped his usual Birkin handbag for something even more unconventional — Sanuj Birla’s limited-edition Birkin Drip art piece. This creation, as per HT, resembles a melting Birkin bag. Previously available for $2,716.75, or around ₹2.30 lakh, the unique item is now listed as unavailable.

This isn’t the first time Karan Johar has made a strong fashion statement. In October, he attended the launch of luxury brand Augustinus Bader in Mumbai, where his choice of accessories stole the limelight.

He wore a beige suit and a Schiaparelli braided-hair tie from their Autumn-Winter 2024 collection. Crafted with blonde braids, the accessory was introduced at Paris Fashion Week and quickly became a talking point in the fashion world. Valued at €2,100 ( ₹1.90 lakh), it showcased Karan's ability to embrace daring trends.

Karan Johar in fashion Over the years, Karan Johar has established himself not just as a leading Bollywood filmmaker but also as a fashion icon. His choices, from bold accessories to luxurious outfits, continue to captivate fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Karan Johar, whose most recent directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, is also seen as a fashion model. He has posed for Masaba Men and Antar Agni Men. The filmmaker can be seen promoting black kurtas ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹32,000.