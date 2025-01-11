Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, has been quite vocal in his disagreement with Larsen & Toubro chairman SN Subrahmanyan's views, emphasising the importance of work-life balance. Subrahmanyan is facing a massive backlash for suggesting that employees should work 90 hours a week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Breaking News: Heard Orry’s applied for a job at L&T! Guess he’s ready to ‘build’ his future!" Harsh Goenka tweeted, offering a witty take on the intense work culture at L&T.

This seems to be a humorous jab at Orry's career choices, referencing the recent controversy surrounding L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan's comments about a 90-hour workweek.

The humour contrasts Orry's perceived lifestyle and the intense work culture advocated by the L&T Chairman.

The controversial remarks on workweek were made by Subrahmanyan, who recently met with staff members while backing L&T's six-day workweek policy. Additionally, he made the contentious claim that workers ought to work ninety hours a week, implying that they should skip Sundays to fulfill their obligations. His comments provoked a contentious discussion about work-life balance, with many people doubting the viability and equity of such a strict workplace culture

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. How long can you stare at your wife?," Subrahmanyan said in an undated video circulating on Reddit.

The continuing debate over work-life balance, first triggered by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's suggestion of a 70-hour work week, has heated up in response to SN Subrahmanyan's remarks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch the video here: L&T chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan suggests 90-hour work week

Harsh Goenka expressed his concerns regarding the idea of a 90-hour workweek and suggested that employees work on Sundays if feasible.

