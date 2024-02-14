 Bollywood movies in January-February: 2023 vs 2024; Shah Rukh Khan makes all the difference | Mint
Bollywood movies in January-February: 2023 vs 2024; Shah Rukh Khan makes all the difference

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bollywood movies had a great year in 2023 in terms of business, with multiple movies achieving massive box office success. However, Hindi movies in January-February 2024 have seen a significant drop in earnings compared to the same period in 2023, largely due to the absence of Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood movies in January-February: 2023 vs 2024; Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan made all the difference

Bollywood movies had a great year in 2023 in terms of business. Multiple movies like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dunki, Tiger 3 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani achieved massive box office success. Even The Kerala Story, made with a much smaller budget, minted over 300 crore. Let’s how Hindi movies in the January-February period in 2024 have fared against those in the same period in 2023.

January 2023 Hindi movies

Kuttey, made with 50 crore, earned 8.47 crore. Then came Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which minted 1,055 crore worldwide. Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, earned 2.36 crore. Lakadbaggha and Operation Fryday did not make a mark. In total, January 2023 Bollywood movies raked in 1,065.83 crore.

February 2023 Hindi movies

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, Faraaz, Shiv Shastri Balboa and The Tenant did not make any mark. The first fortnight of February 2023 was rather cold. Then came Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, promising a lot of hope. However, the movie - made with 50 crore - earned only 47.8 crore worldwide. 

Next, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfie - made with 100 crore - earned only 24.6 crore worldwide. So, the total collection from February 2023 Hindi movies was 72.4 crore.

January 2024 Hindi movies

Tauba Tera Jalwa left no mark. Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, could earn 23.5 crore worldwide. Main Atal Hoon earned 10.15 crore worldwide. 

Siddharth Anand, who had delivered 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, offered Fighter. The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has earned 332 crore worldwide so far. It’s still running in theatres. The total collection from January 2024 Hindi movies stands at 365.65 crore.

February 2024 Hindi movies

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released on February 9. It is still running in theatres and has earned 64 crore so far. The upcoming movies are Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay (starring Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar), Crakk (starring Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Arjun Rampal), Article 370 (starring Yami Gautam) and All India Rank (Varun Grover’s directorial debut).

While movies in January and February of 2023 did a business of 1,138.23 crore, movies in the same period in 2024 have earned 429.65 crore, a drop of 62.25%. The difference lies in one name: Shah Rukh Khan.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 14 Feb 2024, 01:49 PM IST
