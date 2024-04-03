Bollywood movies Q1 2024 vs 2023: The first quarter, January to March, for the Calendar Year (CY) 2024 is quite different from the CY23 in terms of business for Bollywood movies. There are some content-driven films with a smaller budget that turned out to be commercially successful. But, how much did that benefit the industry in general? Let’s find out how major Bollywood movies fared in Q1.

The first big-budget entertainer of the year was Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Made with a budget of ₹250 crore, the Siddharth Anand directorial minted ₹358.83 crore.

The next big numbers came from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie collected ₹141. 25 crore.

Article 370 gave tremendous Return on Investment (ROI) to its makers. Made with ₹20 crore, the Aditya Suhas Jambhale directorial earned over ₹100 crore worldwide. Vikas Bahl’s Shaitaan, starring R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn, minted nearly ₹200 crore. The movie was made with ₹65 crore.

The entire budget of the Bollywood movies that had theatrical releases in Q1CY24 was around ₹710 crore. The actual numbers will be more since a number of movies that collected under ₹1 crore have been excluded from this list. The total business made by these major movies stands at around ₹1,040 crore (around 46.48 per cent profit). The number is likely to go further up since movies released late in March, like Crew, are still running in theatres.

Major Bollywood movies in Q1CY23

The first mass entertainer of 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, minted ₹1,055 crore, more than the business of all major movies in Q1CY24. The movie was also directed by Siddharth Anand and featured Deepika Padukone, along with John Abraham. The movie was made with ₹240 crore.

Interestingly, Anand directed the biggest movie in Q1CY23, as well as in Q1CY24.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, was made with ₹180 crore. The romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, collected ₹223 crore worldwide. Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, made with ₹100 crore, earned ₹123 crore while Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, starring Rani Mukerji, collected ₹38.3 crore after having been made with ₹25 crore.

The total budget of major movies released in Q1CY23 was around ₹730 crore. The total collection was around ₹1,500 crore. So, the profit stands at more than 105 per cent.

The Shah Rukh Khan factor

A big chunk of Bollywood business in Q1CY23 came from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The SRK factor is missing in the same period in 2024, which has made a massive impact. No movie has managed to reach the ₹500-crore mark this year yet.

Disclosure: Budget numbers are based on various media reports. Worldwide collections have been taken from Sacnilk.

