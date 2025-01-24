In recent times, India's cinematic landscape has been dominated by franchises like Pushpa, Baahubali, and KGF. However, one Bollywood universe has stealthily ascended to the pinnacle of box office success, thanks to Bollywood's biggest stars—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

Together, these stars created India's highest-grossing film franchise – the Yash Raj Films' YRF Spy Universe – which has amassed a staggering ₹2900 crore globally.

Which films are included in YRF Spy Universe? The YRF Spy Universe currently has five released films:

Three Tiger series films staring Salman Khan

Hrithik Roshan-starrer War

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan

Also Read | Bollywood set for ‘overkill’ with 50 film sequels lined up in next two years

How much did each film in the YRF Spy Universe earn? The three Tiger series films of the YRF Spy Universe have earned a combined ₹1366 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan recorded an earning of ₹1,050 crore globally.

War helped this franchise earn another ₹475 crore worldwide, taking the collective gross of the YRF Spy Universe to around ₹2900 crore at the box office globally, according to a Hindustan Times report.

About the YRF Spy Universe: The YRF Spy Universe, created by Aditya Chopra, revolves around Indian super spies, each introduced in their own standalone films. The franchise unofficially began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Initially unconnected, the films shared similar themes but were not part of a cohesive universe. This changed during the pandemic when the idea of a shared universe emerged.

In 2023, Pathaan officially united the franchise through crossovers and cameos, laying the foundation for the YRF Spy Universe. Later that year, Tiger 3 continued to expand the narrative.

Also Read | Bollywood stars discover niche films don’t always generate box office success

YRF Spy Universe vs other film franchises Until the YRF Spy Universe emerged, Baahubali reigned as India's highest-grossing film franchise, earning over ₹2300 crore from just two films. The Pushpa series joined the elite club with ₹2000 crore from two films, followed by KGF ( ₹1500 crore) and Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe ( ₹1430 crore). Shetty's Universe was initially the only one in the top five to have more than two films in its franchise.

Unlike franchises reliant on sequels, the YRF Spy Universe is set apart by its multi-pronged approach, with standalone films building a cohesive universe.

With the success Pushpa 2 The Rule has gained in the past 1.5 months, the question looms: how much higher can this Bollywood espionage empire soar?

Here's a look at what's next for YRF Spy Universe: The YRF Spy Universe is poised to break the ₹3000-crore and ₹4000-crore milestones this year, with two major releases on the horizon.