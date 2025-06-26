Bomb hoax spree: Chennai techie used ‘dark web’ to avenge unrequited love - how the plot was unravelled?

Rene Joshilda, a consultant at an MNC in Chennai, was arrested after allegedly orchestrating the threats to frame a man to avenge the 'rejection' and ruin in his life. Case is linked to email threats of bomb blasts at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and various locations across 12 states.

Advertisement

According to police, she was driven by anger and heartbreak after the man she hoped to marry wed someone else. In retaliation, she reportedly devised an elaborate plan.

Using her strong tech knowledge, she used fake email IDs, virtual private networks (VPNs), and the dark web to hide her identity and location, police revealed.

How Joshilda hatched the plan? An engineer trained in Robotics, Joshilda has been working as a senior consultant at a multinational firm in Chennai since 2022.

"She has done her engineering from Chennai and a course in Robotics. Currently, she is a senior consultant at Deloitte. She loved Divij Prabhakar and wanted to marry him but it remained one-sided," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharad Singhal said.

Advertisement

Her dreams crashed when Divij Prabhakar, who she wanted to marry, wedded another girl in Februarye.

"In a bid to frame him, she created different email IDs, some of which were in the name of Prabhakar," Singhal added.

Also Read | Engineer sends 21 bomb threats to frame man she wanted to marry

Joshilda sent emails from anonymous accounts threatening to blow up the Narendra Modi Stadium, BJ Medical College, and at least two schools in Ahmedabad.

"She allegedly sent emails to various locations in 11 other states also (besides Gujarat) timing them ahead of some religious processions or visits by VIPs," he said.

Police from various states coordinated with the cyber crime police of Ahmedabad. "The accused used virtual numbers to create fake email IDs and used the dark web," Singhal added.

How was she nabbed? Describing the digital chase, the police officer said Joshilda was cunning in her tactics and took careful steps to erase her online footprint. But a minor slip-up led investigators to her.

Advertisement

"We were tracking her for a long time. She was very smart and didn't reveal her virtual trail, but due to a small mistake of hers, we tracked her and caught her from her house in Chennai," Singhal said.

Also Read | Security ramped up at UP CM Yogi Adityanath's home after bomb hoax call

He said police recovered significant digital and paper evidence against Joshilda.

"We can say that we have busted a big module," the police officer exclaimed.