‘Bomb threat’ on Air India flight to Mumbai: Man detained at Cochin airport during baggage screening

A 42-year-old man was detained at Cochin International Airport on August 11 during a security check. It was an Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai.

Published11 Aug 2024, 01:05 PM IST
A man was detained at Cochin International Airport on August 11 after making a remark during a security check. The 42-year-old individual, identified as Manoj Kumar, was scheduled to board an Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai. During the baggage screening, he inquired if his bag contained a bomb, leading to his arrest.

The remark caused concern. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) fully searched his cabin and luggage. Although nothing suspicious was discovered, Kumar was taken away from the flight and given to local police for questioning. The airport later confirmed that the flight left on time.

It’s important not to remark about something dangerous like a bomb. This is illegal and treated as a serious crime. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, responsible for setting flight security standards in India, advises that even joking about threats, regardless of who makes them, can lead to significant delays.

Even if a child says something like that, it may cause significant delays for the whole family and may result in fines. Any mention of threats at airports, particularly terms like "bomb" or "hijack", is taken extremely seriously.

Bomb threat at CSMT

On August 9, Mumbai Police reported receiving a threatening call about bombs supposedly planted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). After quickly searching the area, authorities found no explosives, determining the threat was false. The police are currently working on tracing the caller.

"A call was received at the GRP control room regarding RDX being placed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). An unidentified individual made the call, claiming that RDX had been placed at CSMT," said the Mumbai Railway Police.

Officials reported that after receiving the call, the Railway Police notified both local police and the bomb squad. They conducted a detailed search of all CSMT stations but found no suspicious items, ANI reported.

