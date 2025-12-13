Bomb threats to multiple Amritsar schools: Students evacuated, anti-sabotage checks on

Several schools in the rural belt of Punjab's Amritsar received bomb threat emails on Friday, triggering the evacuation of students and prompting authorities to launch anti-sabotage checks.

According to a Hindustan Times report, all schools opened on Friday morning as usual, and students were attending their classes when some private schools, including The Senior Study School, The Junior Study School, and Sprint Dale Senior Secondary School, received threat emails.

This triggered panic across the city, as worried parents rushed to pick up their wards after the district administration ordered the closure of schools across Amritsar, causing chaotic scenes.

According to news agency PTI, citing officials, search operations were conducted at all the school premises, but nothing suspicious was found.

The officials have urged citizens to avoid panic, adding that the incident is under investigation. In the past, few students were found responsible for a similar "mischief". There is no need to panic as police are fully alert, the officer said.

“Some schools across the city and rural belt have received a suspicious email. A gazetted officer is deployed at each school and anti-sabotage checks are underway. The Cyber Police Station is tracking the source of the mail on a war footing,” Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a statement.

Earlier, a local DAV Public School student was detained for sending a bomb threat email to his school. He was let off after he and his parents submitted a written apology.

‘Targeting children is unforgivable…’: Congress MP Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said he was deeply shocked at the threat mails received by several schools. “Targeting children is an unforgivable act of cowardice and their safety is non-negotiable,” he said.

Aujla said he was inside the Lok Sabha when the incident came to his notice. "The moment I stepped out of the House, I was informed about these threats. Such acts are attempts to terrorise society, and we must confront them collectively, without fear," he said, adding, "I want to assure everyone that I'm standing firmly with you."

The MP said he immediately contacted the Amritsar Police Commissioner, urging heightened security around all affected schools and a swift, thorough investigation.

He has also pressed the Punjab government to seek direct assistance from the Centre and central investigating agencies to ensure the perpetrators are promptly identified and punished.

"Our children are the nation's most precious asset. Those behind this cowardly act must be arrested immediately and dealt with in the harshest possible manner," the MP said.

Referring to the earlier threat emails received by the Golden Temple, Aujla claimed the investigation into the case has not made substantial progress.