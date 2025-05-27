‘Bombay changed everything’: Lucknow woman's ode to Mumbai leaves ‘proud’ netizens in awe

Mumbai, the land of opportunities, has many admirers, especially those who came to it with hope and were gifted with success—perhaps that is why it is called the maximum city.

One such admirer is Lucknow resident Fiza Kazim, who came to Mumbai soon after graduating from college. In a lengthy LinkedIn post, Fiza shared that she came to Mumbai a year ago, and has since seen several ups.

According to her LinkedIn page, Fiza started her career as a marketing consultant and is now the founder of FZK Media, a Personal Branding Agency.

In her post, Fiza shared that she received a lot of scepticism from people around her for moving to Mumbai for her remote job.

“After graduating from college, I didn't go home. I landed in Bombay exactly one year ago today. A lot of people asked, ‘Why are you moving there? Your work is online. You could save so much money by staying at home for a while. Do you even have friends in Bombay?’” she wrote.

However, a year later, she said, she can finally say: “Bombay changed everything. My budget expanded because the city forces you to earn what you're worth. I made friends I never thought I'd meet so soon, let alone learn from and build core memories with and work.”

Fiza said that even though her work has been all online, “just being in Bombay got me more opportunities than I would have ever found anywhere else. Especially not in my bedroom in Lucknow.”

She also said that she doesn't see herself staying in Mumbai forever, “because now I want to see everything else that the world has to offer in my 20s.”

Netizens were in awe of her ode for the city and said they were “proud” of her achievements over the year. Several social media users also chimed in to share their own experience with the city,

“It's been one year already!! Time flies. Bombay gave you growth and us an opportunity to witness it,” a user said.

“Bombay knows your worth and makes you realise the same,” said another user.

A netizen shared that they love the post and said, “So many won’t get it till they take the leap themselves. The city has its chaos, but it teaches you things no comfort zone ever can.”

“Bombay raised your standards, and now the world’s on your list. Love that energy!” quipped another user.

“Moving out of home challenges your comfort zone, where you have to manage everything independently. But it also gives you the chance to meet new people, something that’s harder to do in small cities,” said a netizen.