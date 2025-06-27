Bombay HC or Hogwarts? Lawyers descend like wizards, Severus Snape vibes included - Video

Is it a courtroom or a wizarding school? A video going viral on Instagram has the internet buzzing with Harry Potter nostalgia – and this time, it’s the Bombay High Court taking centre stage.

In the short clip, a group of lawyers dressed in their classic black robes is seen descending the iconic spiral staircase of the Bombay High Court. But what catches everyone’s attention is not just the location or the attire - it’s the resemblance to scenes straight out of Hogwarts. The caption on the video reads: “Bombay High Court ❌ Hogwarts ✅ | Advocate ❌ Wizards ✅”, instantly sparking a flood of Potterhead reactions online.

Set against the backdrop of the High Court’s gothic architecture -- complete with old stone walls, ornate railings, and tiled floors -- the video “feels like a deleted scene from the wizarding world,” a social media user said. While the dim lighting and flowing robes of the lawyers have reminded many of “Professor Snape” and the students of Slytherin making their way through the halls of Hogwarts.

Netizens didn’t hold back in the comments: A user wrote: “Feels like a deleted scene from the wizarding world”.

Another said: “Why does this give off ‘Order of the Phoenix’ vibes?”

A third user: “Snape will be proud of them for sure.”



A fourth user wrote: When I went to the high court for the first time, I had the same feelings

The Bombay High Court is one of the three original High Courts established in India’s Presidency Towns under the Letters Patent granted by Queen Victoria. Its magnificent structure was designed by British engineer Colonel James A. Fuller, with the court holding its first session in the current building on January 10, 1879.