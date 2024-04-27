Bombay Shaving Company's 'never get bullied' message for UP Board topper Prachi Nigam backfires: ‘Bulls**t’
UP Board Class 10th topper Prachi Nigam was trolled widely on social media for her facial hair. A week later, the Bombay Shaving Company faced the backlash over a message/newspaper ad supporting Nigam. “The founder has the audacity to say it is oozing class…,” a social media post said.
A "simple message" from the Bombay Shaving Company, in support of UP Board Class 10th topper Prachi Nigam, backfired on social media on Saturday. After the UP Board results were out last Saturday, Nigam was trolled widely for her facial hair. The Bombay Shaving Company put out an ad in her support on the front page of a newspaper on Saturday.