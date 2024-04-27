A "simple message" from the Bombay Shaving Company, in support of UP Board Class 10th topper Prachi Nigam, backfired on social media on Saturday. After the UP Board results were out last Saturday, Nigam was trolled widely for her facial hair. The Bombay Shaving Company put out an ad in her support on the front page of a newspaper on Saturday.

What the viral advertisement said?

The ad by the Bombay Shaving Company read, "Dear Prachi, They are trolling your hair today, they'll applaud your A.I.R tomorrow." Below, in right-hand-side corner of the ad, it read: "We hope you never get bullied into using our razor."

It was the last line that drew criticism on social media on Saturday. Some users also wondered if Prachi Nigam could sue the company for using her name without her consent.

The Founder CEO at Bombay Shaving Company, Bombae, Shantanu Deshpande, took to LinkedIn for share the ad and said, "It was shocking to see the amount of hate targeted at a teenage girl who had TOPPED AN EXAM because of her facial hair."

"Our simple message to this amazing young woman with such a bright future. ❤️ Love to see my team ooze class. No opportunistic sale, QR code, nothing. Just a heartfelt message to a fellow Bae," he said.

The backlash

A social media user slammed the founder while sharing a screenshot of the latter's LinkedIn post on X. The user said, “What has happened to founders. This is such a low class advertising from @BombayShavingCo & then the founder has the audacity to say it is oozing class. This is what happens when your main job is creating self patronising videos on YT, all you can then think of is growing clicks."

Another user posted on X, “The Team at Bombay Shaving Company actually thought it is a brilliant Ad Campaign. And they thought the line - We hope you never get bullied into using our razor - is a classic touch, without any sales push, to demonstrate whatever they thought it demonstrates about them."

"That kid was made as troll and meme material and you come up with this bulls**t," another user said. Other called the ad "laughable" and questioned it over the company's target audience.

"Bombay Shaving Company does a full page ad for Prachi, The UP board topper, who was being trolled for facial hair. Haven’t seen something this desperate," a post read.

It added, “This message goes to their own TG, not to the people who bullied her, hey pls remember to buy our razors while you shed a tear for her. Read the line on the bottom right. Laughable."

Some users praise the ad

Some people also praised the company's ad, saying, "Brother Shantanu Deshpande ji, kudos to you and your team for supporting the young girl who was trolled. thank you 🙏"

Prachi Nigam responds to trolls

Prachi Nigam has not yet addressed the advertisement. She had earlier responded to the massive trolling she faced.

“Trollers can live with their mindset, I am happy that my success is now my identity," Nigam was quoted by news agency IANS as saying.

She added, “My family, my teachers, my friends never criticised me for my appearance and I never bothered about it either. It was only when my photograph was published after the results that people started trolling me and then my attention was drawn to the problem."

Prachi secured 98.5 percent marks in UP Board Class 10th exams.

