OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue was arrested in Bali, Indonesia, last week on suspicion of producing and distributing pornographic content, in possible violation of the country’s strict morality laws, local media reported. Alongside her, 17 male tourists — including 15 Australians who have since been released — were also taken into custody, news.com.au said.

If convicted, Blue could face up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to 6 billion rupiah (around $541,000) under Indonesia’s anti-pornography laws. However, several reports suggest she is likely to be deported. Police have not provided further details on her current status.

Who is Bonnie Blue? The 26-year-old Briton, real name Tia Billinger, previously made headlines for claiming she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. If true, this would surpass Lisa Sparxxx’s record of 919 men in 24 hours, set in 2004.

What led to her arrest? Blue is accused of promoting a "BangBus" tour in Bali that involved explicit content with barely legal Australian 'schoolies'. Police say her group included at least 17 male tourists from Britain and Australia, aged between 19 and 40.

On social media, she announced her Bali visit, writing:

"Hey boys, those that're going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you - and I'm in Bali, so you know exactly what that means."

Her actions sparked complaints from local authorities, who claimed she hired a bus to travel around Bali filming explicit content during "Schoolies Week".

What evidence was seized? Authorities confiscated cameras, contraceptives, and a vehicle branded "Bonnie Blue's BangBus" during the raid. Blue’s passport has been taken, and she remains in custody pending further investigation.

Will she face prison or deportation? Legal experts believe deportation is more likely than a lengthy prison sentence. Krist Andi Ricardo Turnip, S.H, a lawyer at Malekat Hukum International Law Firm in Bali, told news.com.au: “If proven to have created, displayed or distributed pornographic content in Indonesia, the perpetrator may be charged with a threat of imprisonment of up to 12 years.”

Philo Dellano, managing partner at PNB Immigration in Jakarta, said: