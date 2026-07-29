Booked in 2012, possession in 2032: Hotmail’s Sabeer Bhatia on waiting 20 years for ultra luxury apartment in India

Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has said he is still waiting to take possession of an ultra-luxury apartment in India that he booked in 2012, adding that he has now been informed the handover could happen only in 2032.

The Indian-American entrepreneur shared his experience in a post on X, where he questioned whether waiting two decades for an apartment could ever be justified. His remarks have since sparked discussion online about prolonged construction delays and the state of India's real estate sector.

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"Is The 20-Year Wait Worth It?" In a post shared on X, the 57-year-old entrepreneur wrote, "I booked an ultra luxury apartment in India in 2012. The project has gone through much drama. I'm told I'll now get possession in 2032."

He then asked, “Is the 20 year wait worth it?”

Check out his tweet here:

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A person typically books a flat by paying an initial amount and signing an agreement with the builder, while possession refers to the stage when the completed apartment is handed over for occupancy. The interval between booking and possession often exists because projects are under construction or awaiting statutory approvals before they can be occupied.

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"I'll Be An Old Man By The Time I Get It" Responding to users in the comments section, Mr Bhatia reflected on how much time had passed since he made the investment.

"I'll be an old man by the time I get it. I booked it as a young man hoping to establish a showcase base in India," the Indian-American businessman wrote.

Several users reacted to his post, with some expressing concern that the project could face further delays beyond the revised timeline.

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Criticism Of India's Real Estate Environment Replying to one user who suggested that possession might not happen even in 2032, Mr Bhatia said, “That is not good news. Unfortunately, India has become a zero trust transactional country.”

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Another user remarked that the money used for the apartment's down payment might have generated better returns if it had been invested in a fixed deposit instead.

Responding to the comment, Mr Bhatia wrote, "This experience tells me that India is not progressing in real terms and the leader has no clue that it isn't growing."

His remarks drew widespread attention on social media, with users debating the challenges associated with delayed real estate projects and the impact such delays can have on homebuyers.

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Who Is Sabeer Bhatia? Sabeer Bhatia was born in Chandigarh and began his higher education at BITS Pilani before transferring to the California Institute of Technology. He later earned a master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University.

Mr Bhatia is best known for co-founding Hotmail, one of the world's first free web-based email services. Microsoft acquired Hotmail in 1998 in a deal estimated to be worth $400 million.

His latest social media post has once again brought attention to long-standing concerns over delayed housing projects, with his personal experience prompting a wider conversation about timelines, accountability and buyer confidence in India's real estate market.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.