BookMyShow crashes as Coldplay concert tickets for India go on sale, frustrated fans say, ‘why on earth…’, ‘not fair!’

Coldplay will perform in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025, as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour'. Tickets go on sale September 22, 2024. Fans are excited for the return since their last performance in 2016, promising a spectacular concert experience.

Livemint
Updated22 Sep 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena(Getty Images via AFP)

Bookmyshow ‘server crashed’ on Sunday minutes after tickets sell for Coldplay India concert start. Frustrated fans, who have been waiting to get access to tickets, reacted saying ‘This is not fair!!!!’, ‘why on earth…’

 

 

However, the ticketinng platform was back online about 20 minutes later

Earlier this week, in a thrilling announcement for music lovers across the nation, the Grammy-winning band Coldplay has confirmed they will bring their celebrated 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' to India. The concert will be staged in Mumbai's iconic DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18 and 19, 2025

Following the phenomenal success of their summer 2024 shows in Europe, Coldplay is ready to make history with their much-anticipated performances in India. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Coldplay's return since their last visit in 2016, and this announcement is sure to raise anticipation.

How to get Coldplay tickets?

BookMyShow on Sunday exclusively opened tickets booking for the Mumbai concerts at 12 PM IST.

The tour will feature an array of hits from their acclaimed album 'Music of the Spheres', including new singles like 'We Pray' and 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'.

Audiences can also expect to hear beloved classics such as 'Yellow', 'Fix You', and 'Viva La Vida', all presented in a spectacular show complete with lasers, fireworks, and mesmerizing LED displays.

In a bid to make the concert accessible, Coldplay will offer a limited number of 'Infinity Tickets', priced at the equivalent of Euro 20 (approximately 2000) per ticket. These will go on sale on November 22, 2024, allowing fans to purchase them in pairs and enjoy the concert experience together.

Since launching in March 2022, the 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide. The upcoming shows will be held in Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

Coldplay's new album, 'Moon Music', is set to release on October 4, 2024, and aims to set new sustainability standards in the music industry, with each vinyl made from 100% recycled plastic.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Sep 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBookMyShow crashes as Coldplay concert tickets for India go on sale, frustrated fans say, ‘why on earth…’, ‘not fair!’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,945.00810.00
      Chennai
      75,951.00810.00
      Delhi
      76,103.00810.00
      Kolkata
      75,955.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.