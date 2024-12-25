The highly anticipated sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border has officially begun shooting. With Sunny Deol reprising his role and Ahan Shetty stepping in for his father, the film promises to blend action, drama, and patriotism.

On Instagram, T-Series shared a picture from the film's sets featuring a clapboard, signifying the start of production.

"The cameras are rolling for Border 2! With Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty leading the charge, this Anurag Singh directorial, powered by cinematic legends Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta promises action, drama, and patriotism like never before," the post read.

Sunny Deol, who played the lead role in Border confirmed earlier this year that he would return to play the role in the sequel.

The movie is being directed by Anurag Singh.

The 1997 film, made by JP Dutta, was among the biggest hits in Indian cinema. Its depiction of the 1971 India-Pakistan war introduced audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.

Ahan Shetty will step into his father's shoes with the sequel.

"Border is more than a film--it's a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true," Ahan had earlier wrote on Instagram.

"Ironic how life works--my journey with Border started 29 years ago when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta's legendary stories, holding JP uncle's hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces," he added.

The film will also feature Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in significant roles.

The movie is being made by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.