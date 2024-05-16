'Born in England' 13 yrs back: Kerala's Range Rover travels to Dubai; owner pens heartfelt note, ‘Take care of your car’
Indian businessman Dileep Heilbronn recently shared about the spectacular journey of his Range Rover from England to India and to UAE
A Dubai-based Indian businessman, Dileep Heilbronn, shipped his Range Rover from Kerala to the United Arab Emirates and parked the luxurious vehicle outside Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Sharing the news on his Instagram account, Heilbronn posted a video of his black Range Rover parked outside Burj Khalifa.