Born on 1 August? You share your birthday with Jason Momoa, Meena Kumari, Taapsee Pannu, Yves Saint Laurent and more

If your birthday is on 1 August, you share your special day with a pool of renowned personalities from across the world, including actors, designer, Indian celebs, and artists. These people are best known for making a meaningful contribution in their respective fields through their work.

Celebs born on 1 August India's Taapsee Pannu and Meena Kumari to Jason Momoa, Coolio and more from Hollywood, check out the list of celebs who were born on 1 August.

Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu is one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry, best known for several women-led films. After making her acting debut in Telugu cinema, she gained recognition in Bollywood with films such as Pink, Badla, Thappad, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Dunki. She was last seen in Assi. Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Gandhari are her upcoming projects.

Meena Kumari Widely remembered as the "Tragedy Queen" of Hindi cinema, Meena Kumari remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actresses. Her emotional performances in classics such as Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Baiju Bawra, Parineeta, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai and Pakeezah earned her widespread acclaim and several awards. She was also a poet. Despite her acting success, she struggled with her personal life. She passed away at the age of 38 due to liver cirrhosis.

Mrunal Thakur Actor Mrunal Thakur rose to fame through television before entering film industry. She made her Hindi film debut with Love Sonia and went on to star in Super 30, Batla House, Jersey and Pippa. She is also a popular face in Telugu cinema with the blockbuster Sita Ramam. She was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Jason Momoa Hollywood star Jason Momoa is best known for playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe and Khal Drogo in HBO's Game of Thrones. He first gained attention in television series Baywatch Hawaii before his international fame. Momoa has also appeared in films including Dune, Fast X and A Minecraft Movie. He has several films lined up in the pipeline, including Street Fighter and Dune: Part Three.

Coolio Rapper Coolio is known for his 1995 hit Gangsta's Paradise became one of the defining songs of the decade, earning him a Grammy Award and global recognition. His other successful tracks are Fantastic Voyage and 1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New). He passed away in 2022 at 59. He was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a LA house. Reportedly, he died due to an accidental overdose from a mix of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Jack O'Connell British actor Jack O'Connell first gained widespread attention as James Cook in the teen drama Skins before earning critical acclaim for starring in Angelina Jolie's Unbroken. His other notable works are '71, Money Monster, Lady Chatterley's Lover and Ferrari.