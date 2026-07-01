Born on 1 July? You share your birthday with Princess Diana, Akhilesh Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty and more

If you were born on 1 July, you share your birthday with several popular people including actors, royal, politicians, and more. These people are known for making an impactful contribution in the world of entertainment, politics, sports, and more.

People born on 1 July From Princess Diana to Pamela Anderson, Rhea Chakraborty and Akhilesh Yadav from India, check out the list of renowned people who were born on 1 July.

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Rhea Chakraborty Born on July 1 in 1992, Rhea Chakraborty Indian actress who gained popularity after winning Teen Diva. She went on to star as a VJ on MTV India before making her acting debut in the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega. She later appeared in Hindi films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Jalebi, and Chehre. Chakraborty landed in a controversy after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs-related investigation which popped up during the death probe. She spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being granted bail and eventually received a clean chit. She is also launched her own brand and made her comeback with Roadies Season 19.

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Also Read | Mumbai court frees Rhea Chakraborty’s frozen accounts

M Venkaiah Naidu Born on July 1 in 1949, M Venkaiah Naidu served as the 13th Vice President of India from 2017 to 2022. The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader previously held key portfolios including Urban Development, Housing, and Information & Broadcasting in the Union government.

Akhilesh Yadav Born on July 1 in 1973, Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party, is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Yadav became Uttar Pradesh's youngest Chief Minister in 2012 at the age of 38. He remains one of the state's most prominent opposition leaders. He has witnessed multiple controversies, including a highly publicised family feud within the Samajwadi Party before the 2017 Assembly elections.

Bidhan Chandra Roy Born on July 1 in1882, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was among India's most respected physicians, freedom fighters, and politicians. He served as the second Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 until his death in 1962. Roy was instrumental in developing planned townships such as Durgapur, Bidhannagar (Salt Lake), and Kalyani. Awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1961, he is remembered every year on July 1, observing India's National Doctors' Day in his honour. 1 July also marks his death anniversary.

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Princess Diana Born on July 1 in 1961, Princess Diana is undoubtedly one of the most admired members of the British royal family after marrying Charles III in 1981. Lovingly called the "People's Princess," she transformed the public image of the monarchy through her compassion and humanitarian work, supporting causes related to HIV/AIDS awareness, homelessness, mental health, and the campaign against landmines. Diana's troubled marriage, eventual divorce, and constant media attention kept her in global headlines till her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Pamela Anderson Born on July 1 in1967, Pamela Anderson rose to fame worldwide as CJ Parker in the hit television show Baywatch. She became one of the biggest pop culture icons of the 90s through her acting choices and numerous magazine covers.

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Carl Lewis Born on July 1 in 1961, Carl Lewis is widely regarded as one of the greatest track and field athletes in history. He won nine Olympic gold medals and one silver across four Olympic Games between 1984 and 1996, excelling in the 100 metres, 200 metres, and long jump. Lewis also claimed eight World Championship gold medals and dominated the long jump event for more than a decade.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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