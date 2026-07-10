Born on 10 July? You share your birthday with Sofía Vergara, Sunil Gavaskar, Gong Yoo and more

If you were born on 10 July, you share your birthday with a list of renowned personalities across the world, including actors, politicians, cricketers and more. These people hail from diverse fields and are known for making a difference with their work in their respective domains, such as entertainment, sports, politics, arts and more.

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People born on 10 July From legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar to politician Rajnath Singh, several popular personalities from India were born on this date. From Hollywood, Sofía Vergara and Jessica Simpson are also on the list. South Korean actor Gong Yoo is also celebrating his birthday today. Check it out.

Sofía Vergara Actor Sofía Vergara rose to global fame for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit sitcom Modern Family. Known for her impeccable comic timing and charismatic screen presence, she became one of the highest-paid actresses on television. Vergara has also launched her business empire spanning fashion, beauty, and home products. She starred as a judge on America's Got Talent.

Sunil Gavaskar Regarded as one of the greatest opening batters in cricket history, Sunil Gavaskar became the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Nicknamed the "Little Master," he played a pivotal role in establishing India's reputation in international cricket. He also became one of the most popular commentators and expert analyst.

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Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh is the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has served as India's Defence Minister since 2019. During his long political career, he has also held key positions, including Union Home Minister, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and BJP national president.

Raghav Juyal Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal gained nationwide fame on the dance reality show Dance India Dance. Popularly known as the "King of Slow Motion" for his dance style, he successfully transitioned into acting with films such as Kill, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Street Dancer 3D. Some of his most successful releases were Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson is an American singer, actress, entrepreneur, and author who rose to fame with her debut album Sweet Kisses. She is best known for her hit songs like I Wanna Love You Forever. She also appeared in the reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which made her a household name in the US. Simpson went on to build a billion-dollar fashion brand, The Jessica Simpson Collection and became one of the entertainment industry's most successful celebrity entrepreneurs. Her highly publicised marriage and divorce from singer Nick Lachey, along with her candid revelations about alcohol addiction in her memoir, have often hit headlines.

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Gong Yoo Gong Yoo is one of South Korea's most celebrated actors, who has gained international fame with his performances in the Korean film Train to Busan, the K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (popularly known as Goblin), and the series Squid Game. He had his breakthrough with the romantic drama Coffee Prince. Some of his other works are Silenced, The Suspect, and The Age of Shadows. With his work, he is regarded as one of the leading faces of the Korean Wave (Hallyu).

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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