Born on 10 June? You share your birthday with Naga Chaitanya, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sundar Pichai, Tejasswi Prakash

If you were born on 10 June, you share your birthday with a set of renowned personalities, including actors, politicians, celebs, and more. These people are known for their individual contributions into the fields of entertainment, literature, science, politics, sports and more.

Celebs born on 10 June From Hollywood icons Judy Garland, Elizabeth Hurley to CEO of Google parent company Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, several notable personalities are celebrating their birthday today. From India, Naga Chaitanya, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sundar Pichai, Tejasswi Prakash, Mika Singh and others were also born on this date.

Naga Chaitanya Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is known for films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Love Story and Majili. Over the years, he has built a loyal fan base with his romantic dramas and commercial films. Beyond acting, Chaitanya is a part of one of Telugu cinema's most influential film families, the Akkinenis.

Elizabeth Hurley Actress, model Elizabeth Hurley rose to fame with films like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled and Serving Sara. Over the years, she has established herself as a global fashion icon. She is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist who has been actively involved in breast cancer awareness campaigns.

Carlo Ancelotti One of football's most accomplished managers, Carlo Ancelotti is known for his association with clubs such as AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Over the years, he has won numerous domestic league titles and multiple UEFA Champions League trophies.

Aleksei Navalny One of Russia's most prominent opposition figures, Aleksei Navalny gained international recognition for his anti-corruption campaigns and criticism of the Russian government. With time, he emerged as a leading voice of the democratic reform in the country. He emerged as a leading advocate of free expression and political accountability.

Saul Bellow Saul Bellow is best known for winning the Nobel Prize. He penned several acclaimed novels such as Herzog, Humboldt's Gift and The Adventures of Augie March. Over the years, his work earned widespread recognition for touching upon topics like identity, culture and modern life.

Maurice Sendak One of the most celebrated children's authors and illustrators, Maurice Sendak is best known for the classic book Where the Wild Things Are. Sendak also worked on theatre, opera and television productions.

Faith Evans One of the most popular voices in the R&B genre, Faith Evans rose to prominence with hit songs such as Soon as I Get Home, Love Like This and I Love You. Evans is also an author and television personality.

Judy Garland Hollywood legend Judy Garland was the Academy Honorary Award-winning actress and singer best known for The Wizard of Oz and songs such as Over the Rainbow. One of the key contributors to the Golden Age of Hollywood, Garland's legacy goes beyond films and music. During her 40-year career, she was honoured with Academy Juvenile Award, Golden Globe Award, Special Tony Award, Grammy Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Also Read | Grammy-winning songwriter Talay Riley stabbed to death in London at 35

Tara Lipinski Figure skater Tara Lipinski created history as the youngest individual gold medallist in Winter Olympics history. She won at the 1998 Nagano Games. As one of America's most celebrated athletes and a personality in the sport, she also worked as a television commentator and sports broadcaster.

Sundar Pichai Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, is celebrated for his key role in shaping products such as Chrome, Android and Google Search. Beyond the corporate world, Pichai is widely regarded as one of the most successful Indian-origin leaders in the world.

Mika Singh Popular playback singer in India, Mika Singh is known for chartbusters such as Mauja Hi Mauja, Subah Hone Na De and Aankh Marey. He is also a television personality who has frequently appeared on reality shows.

Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash gained widespread recognition through shows such as Swaragini, Naagin 6 and more. Recently, she starred in Netflix's Desi Bling with Karan Kundrra.