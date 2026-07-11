Born on 11 July? You share your birthday with Alessia Cara, Giorgio Armani, Jhumpa Lahiri and more

If you were born on 11 July, you share your birthday day with notable personalities including actors, fashion designers, singers and authors. These people are known for leaving a mark with their best works across the world.

Popular personalities born on 29 June From late Italian designer Giorgio Armani to singer Alessia Cara to author Jhumpa Lahiri, Richie Sambora and more, these people are celebrating their birthdays on 11 July.

Alessia Cara Alessia Cara is a Grammy-winning Canadian singer-songwriter. She rose to international fame with her debut single Here, followed by hits such as Scars to Your Beautiful and Stay with DJ Zedd. In 2018, she made history as the first Canadian artist to win the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Jhumpa Lahiri Jhumpa Lahiri is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author celebrated for her works on identity, migration, and belonging. Born in London to Bengali parents and raised in the United States, she rose to prominence with her debut short story collection Interpreter of Maladies, which bagged the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2000. Her other acclaimed works include The Namesake and The Lowland.

Manav Gohil Actor Manav Gohil is known for his versatility across drama, thriller, and family-oriented shows. He has appeared in popular television series such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Shaadi Mubarak, and Tenali Rama. In recent years, he has also featured in films, including Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh.

Kumar Gaurav Kumar Gaurav is an Indian actor who became an overnight sensation with his debut film Love Story, one of the biggest blockbusters of its time. The son of legendary actor Rajendra Kumar, he was hailed as Bollywood's next romantic superstar after the film's success. However, despite starring in films such as Naam and Kaante, he couldn't replicate the success of his debut. His career was marked by ups and downs.

Giorgio Armani Late Giorgio Armani remains one of the world's most influential fashion designers. As the founder of the luxury label Giorgio Armani, he revolutionised modern tailoring with his relaxed yet elegant menswear designs. Later, he expanded his brand into haute couture, accessories, fragrances, hotels, and home décor. Armani has dressed some of the biggest names in Hollywood and remains one of the wealthiest figures in the global fashion industry. He passed away on 4 September last year at the age of 91.