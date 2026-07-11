Born on 11 July? You share your birthday with Alessia Cara, Giorgio Armani, Jhumpa Lahiri and more

If you were born on 11 July, you share your birthday day with notable personalities including actors, fashion designers, singers and authors. These people are known for leaving a mark with their best works across the world.

Popular personalities born on 29 June From late Italian designer Giorgio Armani to singer Alessia Cara to author Jhumpa Lahiri, Richie Sambora and more, these people are celebrating their birthdays on 11 July.

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Alessia Cara Alessia Cara is a Grammy-winning Canadian singer-songwriter. She rose to international fame with her debut single Here, followed by hits such as Scars to Your Beautiful and Stay with DJ Zedd. In 2018, she made history as the first Canadian artist to win the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Jhumpa Lahiri Jhumpa Lahiri is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author celebrated for her works on identity, migration, and belonging. Born in London to Bengali parents and raised in the United States, she rose to prominence with her debut short story collection Interpreter of Maladies, which bagged the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2000. Her other acclaimed works include The Namesake and The Lowland.

Manav Gohil Actor Manav Gohil is known for his versatility across drama, thriller, and family-oriented shows. He has appeared in popular television series such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Shaadi Mubarak, and Tenali Rama. In recent years, he has also featured in films, including Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh.

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Kumar Gaurav Kumar Gaurav is an Indian actor who became an overnight sensation with his debut film Love Story, one of the biggest blockbusters of its time. The son of legendary actor Rajendra Kumar, he was hailed as Bollywood's next romantic superstar after the film's success. However, despite starring in films such as Naam and Kaante, he couldn't replicate the success of his debut. His career was marked by ups and downs.

Giorgio Armani Late Giorgio Armani remains one of the world's most influential fashion designers. As the founder of the luxury label Giorgio Armani, he revolutionised modern tailoring with his relaxed yet elegant menswear designs. Later, he expanded his brand into haute couture, accessories, fragrances, hotels, and home décor. Armani has dressed some of the biggest names in Hollywood and remains one of the wealthiest figures in the global fashion industry. He passed away on 4 September last year at the age of 91.

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Richie Sambora Richie Sambora is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known as the longtime lead guitarist of the rock band Bon Jovi. He has co-written many of the band's biggest hits, including Livin' on a Prayer, Wanted Dead or Alive, and You Give Love a Bad Name. Sambora also made his solo debut later. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Bon Jovi in 2018. Sambora has been quite vocal about his struggles with alcohol addiction and his departure from the band in 2013, which hit headlines at that time. Besides this, he has also spoken openly about prioritising his family and recovery.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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