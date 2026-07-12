Born on 12 July? You share your birthday with Malala Yousafzai, Julius Caesar, Pablo Neruda and more

If you were born on 12 July, you share your birthday with a pool of talented people from across the world, including actors, human activists, comedians, Indian stars, and writers. These people are known for their contributions in the fields of entertainment, literature, politics, and more through their work.

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People born on 12 July From Malala Yousafzai to the Roman general Julius Caesar to Nobel Prize-winning poet Pablo Neruda and others, check popular people who were born on 12 July.

Malala Yousafzai Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist and the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. She came to global attention after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls' education in Pakistan's Swat Valley. Malala spent her life advocating for education through the Malala Fund. She has addressed world leaders, authored bestselling books, and continues to campaign for educational rights across the globe.

Julius Caesar Julius Caesar, one of history's greatest military commanders and political leaders, is said to have been born on this date. His conquest of Gaul dramatically expanded the Roman Republic, while his crossing of the Rubicon River in 49 BC sparked a civil war that reshaped the Roman Empire. Amid his growing power, however, many senators were alarmed, leading to his assassination on the Ides of March in 44 BC.

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Michelle Rodriguez Hollywood actress Michelle Rodriguez is best known for playing strong, action-oriented characters in several hits. She made an impressive debut with Girlfight, earning critical acclaim before gaining worldwide fame as Letty Ortiz in the Fast & Furious franchise. Rodriguez has also starred in major films such as Avatar, Resident Evil, and Machete.

Topher Grace Actor Topher Grace is best known as Eric Forman in the hit sitcom That '70s Show. He later transitioned to films, starring in Spider-Man 3 as Eddie Brock/Venom, along with acclaimed performances in BlacKkKlansman and Interstellar.

Bill Cosby Comedian Bill Cosby earned international recognition through The Cosby Show, which is said to have reshaped the portrayal of African American families on television, and earned multiple Emmy and Grammy Awards throughout his career. However, his legacy was dramatically turned upside down after dozens of women accused him of sexual assault. In 2018, Cosby was convicted of aggravated indecent assault, though the conviction was overturned in 2021 on procedural grounds.

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Also Read | Bill Cosby admits drugging women to sleep with them, used quaaludes from gynae

Pablo Neruda Chilean poet, author and politician Pablo Neruda is highly regarded across the world for collections such as Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair. He later received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1971. His poetry explored themes of love, politics, nature, and social justice.

Shiva Rajkumar Shiva Rajkumar is one of Kannada cinema's biggest stars and the eldest son of legendary actor Dr Rajkumar. Fondly known as "Shivanna" by fans, he made a sensational debut with Anand. His successful debut was followed by consecutive hits in his career. So far, it is said that he has starred in more than 125 films, including acclaimed titles such as Om, Jogi, and Ghost.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Born on 12 July? You share your birthday with Malala Yousafzai, Julius Caesar, Pablo Neruda and more