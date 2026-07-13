Born on 13 July? You share your birthday with Harrison Ford, Patrick Stewart and more

If you were born on 13 July, you share your special day with several popular people from different parts of the world, including actors, comedians, filmmakers, and more. These people created a niche for themselves with their work in their respective fields.

People born on 13 July From Hollywood's icon Harrison Ford to Patrick Stewart and actor-comedian Ken Jeong and more, these people are celebrating their birthdays on 13 July.

Harrison Ford Harrison Ford is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actor. He is best known for portraying two iconic characters-- Han Solo in the Star Wars saga and the adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones series. Rising to popularity across the world in the late 70s and 80s, Ford also starred in other hit films like Blade Runner, The Fugitive, and Air Force One. Over a career spanning five decades, he has become one of the highest-grossing actors in cinema history.

Patrick Stewart Sir Patrick Stewart is an acclaimed English actor whose career spans theatre, television, and film. A classically trained Shakespearean performer with the Royal Shakespeare Company, he gained recognition as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He also essayed the role of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series. Widely respected for his commanding performances, Stewart has received numerous lifetime achievement honours. He is also a vocal advocate against domestic violence, said to be inspired by his own childhood experiences.

Ken Jeong Did you know actor, comedian Ken Jeong is also a licensed physician? Jeong made a transition from medicine to entertainment and shot to global fame with his scene-stealing role as Leslie Chow in The Hangover. He later became a household face after starring in the sitcom Community and reality show The Masked Singer. Jeong is loved by his fans for his comic timing and self-deprecating humour, while his background as a doctor continues to set him apart in Hollywood.

Cameron Crowe Academy-winning filmmaker Cameron Crowe is a former journalist. He is best known for his heartfelt coming-of-age stories. He began his career as a teenage writer for Rolling Stone and later transitioned to filmmaking with critically acclaimed works such as Jerry Maguire, Almost Famous, and Vanilla Sky. He won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Almost Famous, a semi-autobiographical film inspired by his early years covering rock bands. Crowe is regarded as one of Hollywood's finest storytellers.