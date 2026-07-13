Born on 13 July? You share your birthday with Harrison Ford, Patrick Stewart and more

If you were born on 13 July, you share your special day with several popular people from different parts of the world, including actors, comedians, filmmakers, and more. These people created a niche for themselves with their work in their respective fields.

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People born on 13 July From Hollywood's icon Harrison Ford to Patrick Stewart and actor-comedian Ken Jeong and more, these people are celebrating their birthdays on 13 July.

Harrison Ford Harrison Ford is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actor. He is best known for portraying two iconic characters-- Han Solo in the Star Wars saga and the adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones series. Rising to popularity across the world in the late 70s and 80s, Ford also starred in other hit films like Blade Runner, The Fugitive, and Air Force One. Over a career spanning five decades, he has become one of the highest-grossing actors in cinema history.

Patrick Stewart Sir Patrick Stewart is an acclaimed English actor whose career spans theatre, television, and film. A classically trained Shakespearean performer with the Royal Shakespeare Company, he gained recognition as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He also essayed the role of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series. Widely respected for his commanding performances, Stewart has received numerous lifetime achievement honours. He is also a vocal advocate against domestic violence, said to be inspired by his own childhood experiences.

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Ken Jeong Did you know actor, comedian Ken Jeong is also a licensed physician? Jeong made a transition from medicine to entertainment and shot to global fame with his scene-stealing role as Leslie Chow in The Hangover. He later became a household face after starring in the sitcom Community and reality show The Masked Singer. Jeong is loved by his fans for his comic timing and self-deprecating humour, while his background as a doctor continues to set him apart in Hollywood.

Cameron Crowe Academy-winning filmmaker Cameron Crowe is a former journalist. He is best known for his heartfelt coming-of-age stories. He began his career as a teenage writer for Rolling Stone and later transitioned to filmmaking with critically acclaimed works such as Jerry Maguire, Almost Famous, and Vanilla Sky. He won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Almost Famous, a semi-autobiographical film inspired by his early years covering rock bands. Crowe is regarded as one of Hollywood's finest storytellers.

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Prakash Mehra Indian filmmaker Prakash Mehra takes the sole credit for shaping the "angry young man" era of Hindi cinema. As a director and producer, he collaborated extensively with Amitabh Bachchan, delivering iconic blockbusters such as Zanjeer, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Laawaris, and Namak Halaal. Zanjeer is widely credited with launching Bachchan as a superstar and redefining the action genre in Hindi cinema. Mehra's films combined memorable music, larger-than-life characters, and commercial appeal, making him one of the industry's most successful directors. Mehra passed away on May 17, 2009, at the age of 69. He suffered from pneumonia and had multiple organ failure which caused this death ultimately in Mumbai.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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