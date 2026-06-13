Born on 13 June? You share your birthday with Chris Evans, Disha Patani, Piyush Goyal and more

If you were born on 13 June, you share your birthday with a variety of popular personalities. These following people include actors, athlete, author, and political leader. These people are from different walks of life, making a meaningful contribution in the entertainment, literature, science, sports and other sectors.

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From Hollywood star Chris Evans to Bollywood's Disha Patani and politician Piyush Goyal, Bobby Freeman, WB Yeats and more, check who was born on 13 June.

Chris Evans One of Hollywood's most popular actors, Chris Evans, is best known for his iconic role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the years, he has also delivered several hits such as Knives Out, Snowpiercer and Gifted. Beyond acting, Evans is also known for promoting civic engagement and political awareness.

WB Yeats WB Yeats is regarded as one of the legendary poets in history of literature. The Nobel Prize-winning Irish writer is best known for works such as The Second Coming, Sailing to Byzantium and Easter, 1916. Over the years, his writing has contributed towards shaping modern literature and the Irish Literary Revival. Beyond writing, Yeats was also said to be involved with political movements and remembered as one of the most influential personalities of the 20th century.

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Bobby Freeman The rock and roll icon Bobby Freeman rose to fame with the all-time hit Do You Want to Dance? and later delivered C'mon and Swim. Over the years, his energetic style and chart-topping songs were the highlight of the early American pop and rock music era.

Indian personalities born today Disha Patani Popular Bollywood actress Disha Patani rose to fame with late Sushant Singh Rajput's hit film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story/ Her short yet impactful performance made her the 'national crush' as dubbed by her fans. She also delivered hits like Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff, Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Over the years, she has also emerged as one of the most-followed celebrities. She is also known for her fitness and bold fashion statements.

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Disha Patani will be next seen in the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle, headlined by Akshay Kumar. It features a massive ensemble cast of 30 credited actors, including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Mukesh Tiwari, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Urvashi Rautela.

Piyush Goyal One of India's most prominent political leaders, Piyush Goyal, has held several key portfolios over the years, including Commerce and Industry, Railways, Coal and Power. He has played an important role in policy-making related to trade, infrastructure and economic reforms.

Deepika Kumari Deepika Kumari, India's most accomplished archers, is a former world No. 1 who has represented the country at multiple Olympic Games. She also participated in several international championships. In her career, she has bagged several medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Archery World Cup events.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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