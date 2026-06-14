Born on 14 June? You share your birthday with Donald Trump, Raj Thackeray, Kirron Kher

If you were born on 14 June, you share your birthday with a list of renowned personalities, including political leaders, Indian celebs, and businessmen. These people come from diverse fields and have made significant contributions to entertainment, politics, business, and several other domains.

From US President Donald Trump to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray, veteran actor Kirron Kher, music composer Pritam and more, check who was born on June 14.

Donald Trump US president, businessman, and television personality Donald Trump is one of the most influential political figures in the world. Over the years, he has remained at the centre of American politics through his "America First" policies, strong support base and unique style as the leader of the Republican Party.

Apart from politics, Trump built a global business empire and became a household name through reality television. His career has also been marked by several controversies, including the latest one regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files and the ongoing US-Iran war.

Lucy Hale One of Hollywood's popular television actresses, Lucy Hale, gained international recognition through the hit teen drama Pretty Little Liars. Over the years, she also starred in Truth or Dare, Fantasy Island and The Hating Game. Hale is also a singer and mental health advocate who has spoken openly about personal challenges and recovery.

Jesy Nelson Jesy Nelson is best known as a member of the girl group Little Mix, one of the best-selling girl bands of all time. Together, they have delivered hits such as Shout Out to My Ex and Black Magic before the British singer launched her solo career. Nelson is also quite vocal about online bullying and body image issues. Her career has also seen ups and downs surrounding discussions on cultural appropriation and her departure from Little Mix.

Raj Thackeray One of Maharashtra's most prominent political leaders, Raj Thackeray, is the founder and chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). He is known as a powerful orator and a strong advocate of Marathi identity and regional issues. He has often landed in controversy over campaigns targeting migrants and linguistic identity issues.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over remarks on linguistic identity

Kirron Kher Veteran Bollywood actress Kirron Kher is known for acclaimed performances in films such as Devdas, Dostana, Main Hoon Na and Khamosh Pani and more. With a career spanning decades, she has starred in several films, bagging awards like the National Film Award. Kher is married to actor Anupam Kher. She is also an active politician and has served as a Member of Parliament. In 2020, she was diagnosed with Multiple myeloma.

Also Read | Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer

Pritam One of the most popular music composers in Indian cinema, Pritam is known for creating chartbusters for films such as Jab We Met, Barfi!, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Brahmastra and Animal. Pritam has played a significant role in shaping the sound of contemporary Bollywood film music. His career has occasionally faced criticism and allegations of plagiarism, including the latest track Mashooqa , from Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon.

Shekhar Suman Indian television's most versatile personalities, Shekhar Suman is an actor, host and comedian. He starred in films and television shows such as Movers & Shakers, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Heeramandi. Beyond entertainment, Suman has been active in social and political discussions, often expressing his views on public issues. He is currently hosting his digital talk show Shekhar Tonite, which premiered on his YouTube channel.