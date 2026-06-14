Born on 14 June? You share your birthday with Donald Trump, Raj Thackeray, Kirron Kher

If you were born on 14 June, you share your birthday with a list of renowned personalities, including political leaders, Indian celebs, and businessmen. These people come from diverse fields and have made significant contributions to entertainment, politics, business, and several other domains.

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From US President Donald Trump to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray, veteran actor Kirron Kher, music composer Pritam and more, check who was born on June 14.

Donald Trump US president, businessman, and television personality Donald Trump is one of the most influential political figures in the world. Over the years, he has remained at the centre of American politics through his "America First" policies, strong support base and unique style as the leader of the Republican Party.

Apart from politics, Trump built a global business empire and became a household name through reality television. His career has also been marked by several controversies, including the latest one regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files and the ongoing US-Iran war.

Lucy Hale One of Hollywood's popular television actresses, Lucy Hale, gained international recognition through the hit teen drama Pretty Little Liars. Over the years, she also starred in Truth or Dare, Fantasy Island and The Hating Game. Hale is also a singer and mental health advocate who has spoken openly about personal challenges and recovery.

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Jesy Nelson Jesy Nelson is best known as a member of the girl group Little Mix, one of the best-selling girl bands of all time. Together, they have delivered hits such as Shout Out to My Ex and Black Magic before the British singer launched her solo career. Nelson is also quite vocal about online bullying and body image issues. Her career has also seen ups and downs surrounding discussions on cultural appropriation and her departure from Little Mix.

Raj Thackeray One of Maharashtra's most prominent political leaders, Raj Thackeray, is the founder and chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). He is known as a powerful orator and a strong advocate of Marathi identity and regional issues. He has often landed in controversy over campaigns targeting migrants and linguistic identity issues.

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Also Read | Raj Thackeray slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over remarks on linguistic identity

Kirron Kher Veteran Bollywood actress Kirron Kher is known for acclaimed performances in films such as Devdas, Dostana, Main Hoon Na and Khamosh Pani and more. With a career spanning decades, she has starred in several films, bagging awards like the National Film Award. Kher is married to actor Anupam Kher. She is also an active politician and has served as a Member of Parliament. In 2020, she was diagnosed with Multiple myeloma.

Also Read | Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer

Pritam One of the most popular music composers in Indian cinema, Pritam is known for creating chartbusters for films such as Jab We Met, Barfi!, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Brahmastra and Animal. Pritam has played a significant role in shaping the sound of contemporary Bollywood film music. His career has occasionally faced criticism and allegations of plagiarism, including the latest track Mashooqa , from Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon.

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Shekhar Suman Indian television's most versatile personalities, Shekhar Suman is an actor, host and comedian. He starred in films and television shows such as Movers & Shakers, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Heeramandi. Beyond entertainment, Suman has been active in social and political discussions, often expressing his views on public issues. He is currently hosting his digital talk show Shekhar Tonite, which premiered on his YouTube channel.

Kumar Mangalam Birla Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, one of the country's largest multinational conglomerates. Over the years, he has overseen the expansion of the group across sectors including metals, cement, telecom, financial services and retail. He has also contributed to education and philanthropy through various initiatives.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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