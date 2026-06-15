Born on 15 June? You share your birthday with Courteney Cox, Anna Hazare, Xi Jinping and more

If you were born on 15 June, you share your birthday with a variety of popular personalities, including actors, sports stars, Indian celebs, businessmen and political leaders. From entertainment and politics to sports, business and more, these individuals have made a big impact through their work and achievements.

From Friends star Courtney Cox to Neil Patrick Harris and star player Mohamed Salah, Anna Hazare, Chinese President Xi Jinping, check who was born on 15 June.

People born on 15 June North West One of the most influential names in TikTok, North West gained global attention from an early age as the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Over the years, she has gone viral on social media with her presence. She also starred in music, fashion and entertainment projects. Beyond her status, she often makes headlines for her public appearances, viral posts and TikTok videos.

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Mohamed Salah Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of the modern era, Mohamed Salah is best known for his record with Liverpool and the Egyptian national team. Over the years, he has won multiple Premier League, Champions League and domestic honours, becoming one of the most successful athletes worldwide. Salah is also known for his philanthropy and contributions to community development in Egypt.

Courteney Cox Beloved Hollywood star Courteney Cox rose to international fame through her iconic portrayal of Monica Geller in the legendary sitcom Friends. Over the years, she has also earned acclaim for films like the Scream franchise and Cougar Town. Cox also forayed into production and entrepreneurship in her career.

Lakshmi Mittal Indian billionaire businessman, Lakshmi Mittal is the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, the largest steel manufacturing company in the world. According to Forbes, Mittal's net worth is approximately $16 billion, ranking him among India's top business tycoons. Mittal is known for his philanthropic initiatives in education, healthcare and sports sectors.

Anna Hazare Social activist Anna Hazare is best known for headlining the anti-corruption movement that captured everyone's attention in 2011. The movement was also joined by Arvind Kejriwal and others, who went on to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, Hazare maintained distance from the political party, continuing his campaigns for transparency, rural development and good governance. Hazare is also credited with transforming his native village, Ralegan Siddhi. However, his methods and political influence have also sparked debates and criticism from time to time.

Nakkhul Actor, singer and TV star Nakkhul is a popular name in the South entertainment industry. He starred in films such as Kadhalil Vizhunthen, Maasilamani and Vallinam, apart from his playback singing career.

Neil Patrick Harris One of Hollywood's most versatile entertainers, Neil Patrick Harris is best known for his performances in How I Met Your Mother as Barney. He also starred in Doogie Howser, M.D. and Gone Girl. Over the years, he bagged multiple Emmy and Tony Awards. Harris is also recognised for his contributions to LGBTQ+ visibility in mainstream entertainment and his success as an author and host.

Xi Jinping One of the most powerful political leaders in the world, Xi Jinping serves as the President of China and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. Over the years, he has overseen China's rise as a major global economic and geopolitical force while launching initiatives such as the Belt and Road project.

Also Read | North Korea's Kim Jong Un hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping