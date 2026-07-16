Born on 16 July? You share your birthday with Katrina Kaif, Dhanraj Pillay and more

If you were born on 16 July then you share your birthday day with several popular people from India and beyond, including actors, athletes, writers and more. These people have made an impactful contribution in the world of entertainment, literature, sports, and more.

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Celebs born on 16 July From Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif to actor-comedian-filmmaker Will Ferrell and more check out the list of people who are celebrating their birthdays on 16 July.

Katrina Kaif Bollywood's one of most bankable actresses Katrina Kaif turns a year older today. Kaif made her Hindi film debut with Boom in 2003 but rose to fame after starring opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Over the years, she delivered several blockbusters, including Namastey London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Merry Christmas. Widely regarded as one of the finest dancers in the industry, Katrina is also a successful entrepreneur with her beauty brand, Kay Beauty.

Also Read | Kay Beauty and Falguni Shane Peacock bring couture fashion to makeup

Will Ferrell Actor, comedian, writer, and producer Will Ferrell rose to prominence as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. His unique style of absurd humour made him one of Hollywood's biggest comedy stars, with hits like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Elf, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Step Brothers. Ferrell also co-founded the production company Funny or Die.

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Gareth Bale Football legend Gareth Bale is helmed as one of the greatest British players of his generation. He first gained attention at Southampton before becoming a global superstar at Tottenham Hotspur. In 2013, Bale joined Real Madrid CF which was then called a world-record transfer. He went on to win five UEFA Champions League titles, making memorable goals in two finals, including an iconic overhead kick against Liverpool in 2018. Bale also became Wales' all-time leading men's goalscorer, inspiring the national team to the UEFA Euro 2016 semi-finals and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Messi continues to break records with two assists in semifinal

Dhanraj Pillay Dhanraj Pillay is one of India's greatest hockey players and a former captain of the national team. Did you know he represented India in four Olympic Games, four World Cups, four Champions Trophy tournaments, and four Asian Games? His career spans more than 15 years. Pillay played a crucial role in India's gold medal triumph at the 1998 Asian Games, ending a 32-year wait for the title. He was honoured with the Padma Shri and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

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Roald Amundsen Roald Amundsen was a Norwegian explorer whose name is synonymous with some of history's greatest polar expeditions. In 1911, he became the first person to successfully reach the South Pole, defeating British explorer Robert Falcon Scott in one of exploration's most famous races. Amundsen also became the first to navigate the Northwest Passage by sea and later participated in pioneering Arctic aviation expeditions. However, in 1928, it is said that he disappeared while taking part in a rescue mission for another Arctic expedition.

Gajanan Madhav Muktibodh Gajanan Madhav Muktibodh was one of the most influential voices in modern Hindi literature. A poet, essayist, critic, and short story writer, he became a leading figure of the Nayi Kavita (New Poetry) movement, using his work to explore social inequality, political consciousness, and the struggles of the individual in a changing society. His celebrated long poem Andhere Mein is regarded as a landmark in post-Independence However, he only received widespread recognition after his death in 1964.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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