Born on 16 June? You share your birthday with Mithun Chakraborty, Imtiaz Ali, Tupac Shakur and more

If you celebrate your birthday on 16 June, then you were born on the same date as this set of talented people, including actors, artists, Indian celebs, and more. From Bollywood's Mithun Chakraborty to Imtiaz Ali to Tupac Shakur, golfer Phil Mickelson and more, check who was born on 16 June.

Celebs born on 16 June Mithun Chakraborty Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty rose to fame with films such as Disco Dancer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Agneepath and Tahader Katha. Over the years, he has won multiple National Film Awards and built a successful career spanning Hindi, Bengali and regional cinema. The senior actor later joined politics and is currently serving as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also starred in reality television, serving as a judge on several popular dance shows. His journey from a modest background to becoming one of India's biggest stars remains one of Bollywood's most inspiring success stories.

Imtiaz Ali Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is known for helming films such as Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila. Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself through character-driven stories that resonate with the modern generation. Ali is credited with redefining modern romance in Bollywood with films such as Love Aaj Kal (2020). His latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is now in theatres.

Amaal Mallik One of Bollywood's most successful music composers, Amaal Mallik, is best known for songs such as Sooraj Dooba Hain, Kar Gayi Chull, Bol Do Na Zara and Kaun Tujhe. As a leading composer and singer in the Hindi film industry, he bagged several awards and chart-topping hits. He is the brother of Armaan Malik and son of Daboo Malik, which also makes him the nephew of Anu Malik. Earlier, Mallik hit headlines with his viral post on mental health and serious allegations against his family.

Tupac Shakur Late rapper Tupac Shakur revolutionised hip-hop through iconic albums such as All Eyez on Me, Me Against the World and 2Pacalypse Now. Over the years, his music addressed issues such as racism, poverty and social inequality, making him a cultural icon far beyond the world of rap. Tupac's life was marked by legal troubles, controversies and the infamous East Coast-West Coast hip-hop rivalry. His unsolved murder in 1996 remains one of the biggest mysteries in the industry. He died in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas at 25.

Phil Mickelson One of golf's greatest players, Phil Mickelson, has enjoyed a remarkable career that includes multiple major championships, including victories at the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

Hemant Kumar Music icon Hemant Kumar was a celebrated singer, composer and music director known for timeless classics such as Na Tum Humein Jano, Ya Dil Ki Suno and Hai Apna Dil To Awara. Over the years, he has made contributions to both Hindi and Bengali music while also composing acclaimed soundtracks for films such as Bees Saal Baad and Khamoshi.