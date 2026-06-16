Born on 16 June? You share your birthday with Mithun Chakraborty, Imtiaz Ali, Tupac Shakur and more

If you celebrate your birthday on 16 June, then you were born on the same date as this set of talented people, including actors, artists, Indian celebs, and more. From Bollywood's Mithun Chakraborty to Imtiaz Ali to Tupac Shakur, golfer Phil Mickelson and more, check who was born on 16 June.

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Celebs born on 16 June Mithun Chakraborty Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty rose to fame with films such as Disco Dancer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Agneepath and Tahader Katha. Over the years, he has won multiple National Film Awards and built a successful career spanning Hindi, Bengali and regional cinema. The senior actor later joined politics and is currently serving as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also starred in reality television, serving as a judge on several popular dance shows. His journey from a modest background to becoming one of India's biggest stars remains one of Bollywood's most inspiring success stories.

Imtiaz Ali Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is known for helming films such as Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila. Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself through character-driven stories that resonate with the modern generation. Ali is credited with redefining modern romance in Bollywood with films such as Love Aaj Kal (2020). His latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is now in theatres.

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Amaal Mallik One of Bollywood's most successful music composers, Amaal Mallik, is best known for songs such as Sooraj Dooba Hain, Kar Gayi Chull, Bol Do Na Zara and Kaun Tujhe. As a leading composer and singer in the Hindi film industry, he bagged several awards and chart-topping hits. He is the brother of Armaan Malik and son of Daboo Malik, which also makes him the nephew of Anu Malik. Earlier, Mallik hit headlines with his viral post on mental health and serious allegations against his family.

Tupac Shakur Late rapper Tupac Shakur revolutionised hip-hop through iconic albums such as All Eyez on Me, Me Against the World and 2Pacalypse Now. Over the years, his music addressed issues such as racism, poverty and social inequality, making him a cultural icon far beyond the world of rap. Tupac's life was marked by legal troubles, controversies and the infamous East Coast-West Coast hip-hop rivalry. His unsolved murder in 1996 remains one of the biggest mysteries in the industry. He died in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas at 25.

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Phil Mickelson One of golf's greatest players, Phil Mickelson, has enjoyed a remarkable career that includes multiple major championships, including victories at the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

Hemant Kumar Music icon Hemant Kumar was a celebrated singer, composer and music director known for timeless classics such as Na Tum Humein Jano, Ya Dil Ki Suno and Hai Apna Dil To Awara. Over the years, he has made contributions to both Hindi and Bengali music while also composing acclaimed soundtracks for films such as Bees Saal Baad and Khamoshi.

Park Bo Gum One of South Korea's most popular actors, Park Bo Gum, is known for acclaimed dramas such as Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight, Encounter and the latest hit on Netflix, When Life Gives You Tangerines.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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